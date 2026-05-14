BrandPilot AI Selected by Accredited Online Higher Education Institution to Enhance Advertising Efficiency

Enterprise Adoption Continues to Grow as Advertisers Prioritize Media Efficiency, Transparency, and Performance Accountability

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2026) – BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) (“BrandPilot” or the “Company”), a performance marketing technology company focused on improving advertising efficiency and accountability, today announced that an accredited online higher education institution in the United States has selected BrandPilot AI to support advertising performance and media efficiency initiatives across select digital advertising campaigns.

This engagement is a paid pilot which has commenced following a successful audit assessment. Based on that audit assessment, the Company expects this engagement to have a materially positive impact on revenue. Such impact will depend on a number of factors including the continuation of the engagement following the pilot, the level of cost savings achieved, and expansion of the utilization of the BrandPilot program to additional campaigns. As with all BrandPilot contracts, the Company’s compensation under this engagement is tied to the cost savings produced.

“We are seeing growing interest from brands and agencies looking to incorporate independent performance intelligence into their advertising workflows,” said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. “As digital advertising becomes increasingly automated and AI-driven, marketers are placing greater emphasis on transparency, operational visibility, and measurable outcomes. Our proprietary and licensed technology driven programs are specifically designed to achieve such savings, and all our compensation is tied to such measurable outcomes.”

BrandPilot AI’s technology platform is designed to help advertisers identify inefficient advertising spend, improve visibility into campaign performance, and support more informed media-buying decisions.

The Company noted that enterprise discussions and commercial activity continue across multiple sectors, including education, retail, consumer goods, financial services, streaming media, and eCommerce, and expects to continue expanding its industry engagement efforts throughout 2026 through strategic meetings, industry events, and partnership initiatives across North America.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company’s core capabilities include AdAi, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar™, which compiles forensic bot-detection reports to reclaim refunds associated with invalid traffic; and SearchIQ™, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises recover wasted budgets, restore data integrity, and gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent so performance can be improved with greater confidence. BrandPilot deploys outcome oriented technologies with its compensation based solely on ongoing savings recovery and efficiencies achieved by clients.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI’s strategic plans, including statements regarding the use of the Company’s technology by an accredited online higher education institution in the United States, the potential expansion of such relationship, and the Company’s efforts to grow its enterprise pipeline and expand adoption of its advertising performance and efficiency solutions, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully execute and expand the use of its technology as described herein; the potential expansion of customer relationships into broader commercial arrangements; the effectiveness of the Company’s technology in improving advertising efficiency and campaign performance in live environments; the growth and size of the digital advertising market; changes to major advertising platforms or policies; competitive pressures in advertising technology and AI-powered marketing solutions; and the Company’s ability to achieve its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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