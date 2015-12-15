Descript Launches API in Open Beta with Editing and Workflow Updates

The release expands how users can connect external tools to Descript while streamlining editing and recording workflows across the platform.

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2026) – AI video editing platform, Descript, has released its API in open beta, enabling users to connect the platform with external tools and automate audio and video workflows. The release is part of an extensive product update that includes:

Rebuilt color adjustment tools

Improvements to recording reliability

Additional workflow updates

The API allows integration with tools such as Claude and custom GPTs. This enables users to import files, create projects, and edit content without opening the Descript application.

Descript update introduces an API in open beta along with improvements to color tools and recording reliability.

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The API also supports running Underlord actions programmatically, including Studio Sound, captions, and translation. While local file export is currently unavailable, it supports exporting content through Descript share links.

“The release of API in open beta reflects a shift toward more flexible and connected production environments,” said Laura Burkhauser, CEO at Descript. “We are seeing teams move toward workflows that extend beyond a single tool, and this makes it easier to coordinate those processes.”

Alongside the API release, Descript has introduced rebuilt color adjustment tools designed to improve usability and performance when making visual edits within video projects.

The company also introduced updates to file handling and exports. Uploads now resume automatically if interrupted, while users can export all scenes from a project in a single action.

Lastly, the new launch updates Descript’s recording system following approximately four weeks of engineering work focused on stability and performance. These result in fewer crashes, higher recovery success rates after interruptions, and fixes for audio issues in Rooms recordings.

Additional updates include clearer warnings during recording sessions and improved recovery options in the event of disruptions.

For more information, visit www.descript.com.

About Descript

Descript is an AI-powered video and audio editing platform that makes professional content creation accessible to everyone. By combining transcript-based editing with AI tools for audio enhancement, voice cloning, and generative media, Descript enables teams to produce studio-quality content without specialized expertise. Enterprise customers across healthcare, financial services, media, and technology use Descript to scale content production while maintaining human control over every creative decision.

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