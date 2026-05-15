EESystem(TM) Inventor Dr. Sandra Rose Michael Launches a Five-City Tour Across Ohio, Michigan, and Illinois

Five EESystem(TM) Centers — Way to Go Wellness, Urban Retreat Ministry, Heaven On Earth Well-Being Center, Quantum Waves Wellness, and Energy Light Center — Welcome Dr. Sandra Rose Michael for a Historic Week of Healing Events

Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2026) – Beginning Wednesday, May 13, 2026, Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, inventor of the Energy Enhancement System™ (EESystem™), launches a landmark five-stop tour across Ohio, Michigan, and Illinois. The tour brings the inventor of the world’s most advanced bio-scalar energy technology face-to-face with communities ready to experience what she has spent more than 45 years building.

Figure 1- EESystem Logo

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“We are moving beyond symptom treatment. We are learning to optimize the entire human system — physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual — as one coherent field. That is what these gatherings are about.”

–Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, DNM, Founder and Inventor, Energy Enhancement System™

SANDRA ROSE MICHAEL – MIDWEST TOUR DATES:

Fri, May 15 – Swanton, OH – Urban Retreat Ministry – 6:00 PM

Urban Retreat Ministry – 6:00 PM Sat, May 16 – Commerce Township, MI – Heaven On Earth Well-Being Center – Noon & 3:00 PM

Heaven On Earth Well-Being Center – Noon & 3:00 PM Sun, May 17 – Oxford, MI – Quantum Waves Wellness – Noon

Quantum Waves Wellness – Noon Wed, May 20 – Itasca, IL – Energy Light Center (Itasca Country Club) – 6:00 PM

Full event details, tickets, and contact information for each stop are listed below.

For complete tour information, visit www.eesystem.com

Figure 2- Dr. Sandra Rose Michael



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URBAN RETREAT MINISTRY

Swanton, Ohio | 24-Unit EESystem™ Center | urbanretreatministryaplacetoheal.com

Date & Time: Friday, May 15, 2026 | 6:00 PM

Location: 4946 County Road 1 #2, Swanton, OH 43558

The tour moves to Swanton, Ohio, where Urban Retreat Ministry — a 24-unit EESystem™ center owned by Jennifer Urban — will host Dr. Sandra Rose Michael and Emmy-winning actor Obba Babatunde. Jennifer Urban, a natural health professional with more than 34 years of experience, founded Urban Retreat Ministry as a place of holistic restoration.

Obba Babatunde — Emmy-winning, Tony-nominated actor known from Dreamgirls, S.W.A.T., Dear White People, and City of Lies — joins Dr. Michael as co-presenter and EESystem™ center owner. Together they will speak on healing, energy science, near-death experiences, and what it means to take true ownership of your health.

“It is not the technology that is healing you. It is the technology that is creating the environment for you to heal yourself.”

Dr. Sandra Rose Michael

Contact: Jennifer Urban | (419) 376-9557 | knead2heal@protonmail.com

Website: www.urbanretreatministryaplacetoheal.com

HEAVEN ON EARTH WELL-BEING CENTER

Commerce Township, Michigan | 24-Unit EESystem™ Center | heavenonearthwellbeing.com

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Session 1: Noon — 2:00 PM | Session 2: 3:00 PM — 5:00 PM

Location: 2625 Union Lake Rd, Commerce Township, MI 48382

Tickets: $65 per person | Limited VIP seats: $75 (includes front-row seat and photo opportunity)

On Saturday, May 16, the tour arrives at Heaven On Earth Well-Being Center in Commerce Township, Michigan — a 24-unit EESystem™ facility owned by Gigi Costa and Dr. Gus Brooks. The center offers two full sessions, each followed by a limited photo opportunity with the speakers. Known for its commitment to veterans, first responders, and the autistic community, the center provides complimentary sessions to these groups each week.

Both Dr. Sandra Rose Michael and Obba Babatunde will speak at each session, covering the science of scalar waves, cellular regeneration, and the expanding global EESystem™ community.

Contact: Gigi Costa | (248) 520-7127 | givingearth23@gmail.com

Website: www.heavenonearthwellbeing.com

QUANTUM WAVES WELLNESS

Oxford, Michigan | 24-Unit EESystem™ Center | quantumwaveswellness.com

Date & Time: Sunday, May 17, 2026 | Noon — 4:00 PM

Location: 925 N. Lapeer Rd., Suite 105, Oxford, MI 48371 (South End of Legacy Center — next to The Blue Crystal)

Tickets: $65 per person | Limited seating | RSVP required

RSVP: Text your name, email, and “CELEBRATION” to (248) 672-6065

The Sunday stop lands at Quantum Waves Wellness in Oxford, Michigan — a premier 24-unit EESystem™ center owned by Holly Straka, Patricia Asaro, and Kim Measel. Guests will enjoy a four-hour afternoon of immersion in the EESystem™ environment as Dr. Michael and Obba Babatunde lead conversations on health, spirituality, near-death experiences, scalar energy, detoxification, and affirmations of healing. A live Q&A and meet-and-greet with both speakers follows.

“I built the first scalar healing light chamber in 1978. People said it was impossible. I kept going — because I had seen what this technology could do for the human body, and I was not going to let the world miss it. Today, over 500 centers in 90 countries later, that work continues.”

— Dr. Sandra Rose Michael

Contact: Holly Straka | (248) 672-6065 | holly.straka@gmail.com

Website: www.quantumwaveswellness.com

ENERGY LIGHT CENTER™

Itasca, Illinois | EESystem™ Center | energylightcenter.com

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 6:00 PM

Venue: The Itasca Country Club, 400 E Orchard Street, Itasca, IL 60143

Tickets: Regular: $44 | VIP: $77 (includes front-row seat and hors d’oeuvres reception with Dr. Michael)

Nearest Airport: O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

The tour concludes at Energy Light Center’s landmark Chicago-area event at The Itasca Country Club — bringing Dr. Sandra Rose Michael to the greater Chicago metropolitan area for the first time on this tour. Energy Light Center, led by Kathy Grasz and Sarah Korda, has been a committed force in bringing EESystem™ technology and bioenergetic education to the Chicago community.

VIP ticket holders will enjoy front-row seating and a private hors d’oeuvres reception with Dr. Michael immediately following the event.

“If energy is the foundation of all life, then learning to harmonize that energy may be the key to regenerating it. We have only scratched the surface of what is possible.”

— Dr. Sandra Rose Michael

Contact: Kathy Grasz / Sarah Korda | (630) 754-9565 | energylightcenter@gmail.com

Website: https://energylightcenter.com/

Figure 3- Dr. Sandra Rose Michael & Obba Babatunde



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Full Tour Schedule at a Glance

Date Center Location Time Tickets Fri, May 15 Urban Retreat Ministry Swanton, OH 6:00 PM Contact center Sat, May 16 Heaven On Earth Well-Being Center Commerce Twp, MI Noon-2 PM & 3-5 PM $65 / $75 VIP Sun, May 17 Quantum Waves Wellness Oxford, MI Noon-4 PM $65 Wed, May 20 Energy Light Center Itasca, IL 6:00 PM $44 / $77 VIP

About Dr. Sandra Rose Michael

Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, DNM, DCSJ, is the inventor of the Energy Enhancement System™ (EESystem™) and a world-renowned authority in biophysics, energy medicine, and holistic wellness. She began her scientific journey performing Tesla experiments as a child and spent more than 45 years in applied integrative biophysics developing a technology that generates multiple bio-active scalar energy fields. Recognized internationally as both a Kahuna — a Hawaiian master teacher — and a leading pioneer in energy medicine, she has lectured at the United Nations, the World Summit on Integrative Medicine, and before medical and scientific audiences worldwide. The EESystem™ is now installed in more than 500 centers in over 90 countries.

About Obba Babatunde

Obba Babatunde is an Emmy Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and four-time Lifetime Achievement honoree whose career spans Broadway, film, and television for more than four decades. Known for Dreamgirls, Life, How High, S.W.A.T., Dear White People, and City of Lies, he now brings his philosophy of encouragement and enlightenment to the wellness space as an EESystem™ center owner.

About the Energy Enhancement System (EESystem™ )

Founded by Hon. Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, DNM, DCSJ, Energy Enhancement System™, LLC is a Nevada-based research and technology company dedicated to the responsible exploration of scalar-field and photonic energy phenomena. The EESystem™ generates multiple bio-active, life-enhancing energy fields — including scalar waves — creating an environment designed to support the body’s innate capacity to regenerate and restore. The EESystem™ is now operational in more than 500 centers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.eesystem.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297480