Fun & Bliss Show Reaches #49 in the Health & Fitness Category on Apple Podcasts

The weekly podcast co-hosted by Monick Halm and Moneeka Sawyer enters the Apple Podcasts Health & Fitness top 50, a category increasingly defined by emotional well-being, joy, and mindset content.

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2026) – The Fun & Bliss Show, co-hosted by Monick Halm and Moneeka Sawyer, has reached #49 in the Health & Fitness category on Apple Podcasts. The weekly show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and at funandbliss.com.

Monick Halm and Moneeka Sawyer, podcast hosts of the Fun & Bliss Show

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The placement reflects a broader shift in how listeners are defining health, with audiences increasingly turning to programming focused on emotional resilience, joy, and daily well-being practices alongside traditional fitness and nutrition content. The Fun & Bliss Show sits within that emerging category, structured around what its hosts call Blissciplines, a set of intentional practices that frame fun as a daily discipline rather than a reward.

Co-hosts Monick Halm and Moneeka Sawyer bring decades of combined experience in personal development, leadership, and joy-centered teaching to The Fun & Bliss Show.

Halm is a speaker, bestselling author, and former attorney whose path to this work began with a personal challenge to practice fifty consecutive days of fun before turning fifty, an experiment that grew into a year-long study in everyday delight and the foundation of her forthcoming book, Fun Is the Way: How a Birthday Dare Turned Into a Year of Fun and a Life of Bliss.

Sawyer is an international bestselling author, TEDx speaker, and media personality whose award-winning book, Choose Bliss: The Power and Practice of Joy and Contentment, introduced the framework that bliss is our birthright and how we can reclaim it. Her work has touched the lives of over 500 million people around the world.

“Fun is the practice and bliss is the lifestyle. The Blissciplines are about reconnecting with what is already available to all of us, clarity, ease, and aliveness, through small and intentional moments of joy.”

Each weekly episode features long-form conversations with guests working in personal development, mindset, and emotional well-being, alongside short five-minute segments the hosts call Fun & Bliss Sparks. Recent episodes have explored emotional resilience, grief and joy, perfectionism, and the science of fun as a wellness practice.

The podcast is part of a broader body of work that includes Halm’s forthcoming book Fun Is the Way, Sawyer’s book Choose Bliss, and the Fun & Bliss Collective, an online community for listeners and readers.

WHERE TO LISTEN

The Fun & Bliss Show is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and at funandbliss.com.

ABOUT THE FUN & BLISS SHOW

The Fun & Bliss Show is a weekly podcast hosted by Monick Halm and Moneeka Sawyer that explores everyday fun and intentional bliss practices, what the hosts call Blissciplines. The show is structured around long-form conversations with guests in personal development and well-being, paired with short Fun & Bliss Sparks segments designed to help listeners integrate joy into daily life. The show is produced for an audience navigating burnout, life transitions, and the search for emotional ease.

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