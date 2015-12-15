Groove Introduces OpEx Pricing Model for Multifamily Property Technology

New pricing structure enables operators to deploy managed Wi-Fi, access control, and smart building systems, while protecting Net Operating Income through resident amenity fees

SALT LAKE CITY, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Groove Technology Solutions announced the availability of its OpEx-based pricing model for multifamily property technology, giving owners and operators a faster, more flexible way to deploy solutions without large upfront capital investments. The announcement builds on Groove’s recently released whitepaper, OpEx vs. CapEx: A Smarter Way to Fund Multifamily Property Technology, which explores how funding models are evolving as technology becomes essential infrastructure in multifamily communities.

As resident expectations rise and property teams face ongoing staffing and operational challenges, multifamily technology has evolved from an amenity into essential infrastructure. However, the way these technologies are funded has not kept pace.

Groove recognizes that for multifamily owner-operators, Net Operating Income (NOI) is the foundation of property valuation and any shift in operating expenses warrants careful consideration. Taking that into account, Groove’s OpEx model was built not just to simplify technology deployment but to support a broader financial strategy that helps owners maintain and grow asset value.

One opportunity the OpEx model unlocks is the ability to introduce or expand resident technology and amenity fees, helping offset operating costs while adding tangible value to the property. Research supports this approach, reporting that residents increasingly expect high-quality technology as part of their living experience and are willing to pay for it. The study found that 83% of apartment renters and 91% of condo owners believe amenity fees are worth the cost. Additionally, residents who pay these fees report higher satisfaction with their property’s smart devices and services (77% compared to 68% among those who do not). By bundling technologies such as managed Wi-Fi, access control, and smart building systems into a clearly defined amenity fee, owner-operators can strengthen NOI while enhancing the overall resident experience.

Groove’s new OpEx pricing model removes the biggest barrier to property modernization: upfront cost. By converting capital investments into predictable monthly operating expenses, owners and operators can adopt managed Wi-Fi, access control, and smart building systems at a low, manageable rate per unit per month, with tiered pricing and flexible financing terms for properties of every size and budget. The result is a full infrastructure and technology refresh that protects cash flow, simplifies budgeting, and positions properties to compete at the highest level.

“The way multifamily technology is funded hasn’t kept pace with the technology itself,” said Lance Platt, President and CEO at Groove. “With packages starting at $9.00 per unit, per month and scaling based on the systems included, we’re giving operators a faster, more affordable path to modernization without the capital outlay that used to make this feel out of reach. And when paired with a resident amenity fee strategy, this model doesn’t just protect cash flow, it actively improves property performance and valuation.”

Groove’s OpEx model shifts costs into ongoing operational expenses, allowing for:

Faster deployment of new technologies

More predictable and flexible budgeting

Reduced lifecycle and obsolescence risk

Ongoing support, upgrades, and maintenance

A framework for introducing resident amenity fees that offset operating costs and protect NOI

To support this shift, Groove’s latest whitepaper provides a comprehensive framework for evaluating CapEx versus OpEx in multifamily environments.

The report outlines how funding models impact not only accounting treatment, but also deployment speed, operational efficiency, and long-term asset value. It also includes insights from third-party research and industry perspectives on how reducing upfront capital investment can improve property performance.

As more multifamily operators explore ways to modernize their technology infrastructure, Groove’s combined approach of accessible OpEx pricing and research-backed guidance aims to provide a clearer path forward.

The whitepaper, OpEx vs. CapEx: A Smarter Way to Fund Multifamily Property Technology, is now available for download at https://www.getgrooven.com/capex-vs-opex-in-multifamily-technology/#whitepaper.

About Groove Technology Solutions

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Groove Technology Solutions is a national provider of integrated property technology for hospitality, senior living, multifamily, and commercial properties. Groove delivers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions—including managed TV, Wi-Fi, and phone services; smart building technologies; access control and security systems; and the infrastructure that connects it all.

Groove is made up of a dedicated group of tech professionals with deep expertise and a passion for delivering innovative solutions and exceptional customer service. The team brings practical knowledge and hands-on experience to every project, ensuring they drive results that propel properties forward.

Press Inquiries

Emily Anderson

eanderson [at] getgrooven.com

https://www.getgrooven.com