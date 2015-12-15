Hyper Bit Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2026) – HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTCID: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the “Company”, “Hyper Bit”, or “HYPE”) announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following press release to clarify its disclosure.

The Company has amended and restated its interim financial statements (the “Interim Financial Statements“) and interim management’s discussion and analysis (the “MD&A“) for the three months ended July 31, 2025. Among other items, the amended and restated Interim Financial Statements and MD&A were filed to:

clarify the Company’s disclosure with regard to its proposed transaction with Dogecoin Mining Technologies Ltd. (“ DCMT “)including, but not limited to, the current status of the Company’s proposed acquisition of DCMT, the negotiation of an amendment to the original Definitive Agreement, various loans made from the Company to DCMT, and the participation of shareholders of DCMT in the Company’s previous private placement financings;

provide additional disclosure regarding the Company’s credit facility with 663312 B.C. Ltd. d.b.a Bit Royalty (“ Bit Royalty “) including, but not limited to, the fact that Bit Royalty acquired cryptocurrency based Exchange-Traded Funds (“ ETFs “) on behalf of the Company opposed to the underlying cryptocurrency, as further set forth below; and

provide additional disclosure related to the Company’s loan agreements and private placements including, but not limited to, the settlement of certain outstanding loan obligations and the terms of such settlements, the correct amount of funds loaned to the Company, and the involvement of related parties in such transactions.

The Company also formally retracts the Company’s previous disclosure regarding its credit facility with Bit Royalty. The Company would like to provide the corrected disclosure, as included in the amended and restated MD&A, which is as follows:

On July 11, 2025, the Company, through a third party, purchased 500 Ishares Bitcoin Trust ETF for gross proceeds of $45,985. On July 24, 2025, the Company purchased an additional 500 Ishares Bitcoin Trust ETF for gross proceeds of $46,009 and 644 Ishares Ethereum Trust ETF for gross proceeds of $24,156 through the same third party. On October 3, 2025, 1,000 of the Ishares Bitcoin Trust ETF were sold for gross proceeds of $90,238.

On July 16 th , 2025, as part of the Debt Settlement, the Company executed debt settlement agreements to settle the purchase of a combined $110,000 in Bitcoin and transaction related fees through the issuance of 611,111 common shares at an agreed price of $0.18. The closing price of HYPE on July 15 th was $0.225 and the debt was settled for $0.18 units of the Company within the allowable 25% discount to previous day market close price.

Due to delays in filing, and CFO and bookkeeper transitions, the filing of the July 16 th 2025 debt settlement agreements was delayed until August 19, 2025, when the fair value of the shares was $0.35 per share. The Company issued the 611,111 common shares and has received the proceeds from the sale of the Bitcoin ETF.

The securities of the Company issued in connection were subject to a statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws, and a concurrent four-month hold period imposed under CSE policies, in each case, commencing on the date of issuance.

Initially, the proceeds of the loan were to be used to purchase Bitcoin tokens, however, the proceeds were used to purchase Bitcoin ETFs. The Company was notified of this change on August 27, 2025.

Due to the discrepancy in the actual purchase amount of Bitcoin ETFs of $91,994 compared to the contracted amount to be purchased of $100,000, Bit Royalty will repay the Company $8,006.

Due to the discrepancy in the custodial fee paid to Bit Royalty of $10,000 or 10% of $100,000 and the actual purchase amount of $91,994, Bit Royalty will repay the Company $800.60

The 10% custodial fee recorded in relation to the arrangements with Bit Royalty will be adjusted lower, but still paid, as capital from Bit Royalty was allocated and held ETFs for the Company. This allowed the Company exposure to Bitcoin ETFs at a time that it did not have the funds or the means to enter into itself.

The amended and restated Interim Financial Statements and MD&A can be viewed on the SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates—driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption—Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

Stay informed on our latest developments by subscribing to Company updates at Hyperbit.ca and follow us across our social media channels: X.com, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is publicly listed in Canada (CSE: HYPE), the USA (OTCID: HYPAF) and in Europe (FSE: N7S0).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

No investment is without risk. Crypto currencies are particularly volatile and therefore particularly risky. Companies that are developing technologies and investing in crypto mining can potentially be adversely affected by its inherent volatility. Readers are cautioned to always consult an investment advisor to determine if an opportunity is right for you.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296362