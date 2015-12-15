iDox.ai Introduces Life Sciences and Healthcare Edition of AI-Powered Privacy Suite

New edition supports healthcare data redaction software, medical document redaction, and AI security for healthcare data across regulated workflows

FREMONT, CA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iDox.ai announced the release of the Life Sciences and Healthcare Edition of its AI-powered privacy suite, designed to support organizations managing sensitive medical, pharmaceutical, and research data. The platform expands the company’s capabilities in healthcare data redaction software and strengthens compliance across regulated environments.

The new edition is built to address the increasing demand for secure handling of protected health information. Healthcare providers and life sciences organizations continue to adopt artificial intelligence across operations, creating a need for reliable healthcare data privacy software and AI data loss prevention healthcare solutions.

The platform introduces enhanced tools for medical document redaction and AI document classification in healthcare. These features allow organizations to automatically categorize files, identify sensitive content, and improve document management workflows. The system also includes a PHI data redaction tool that supports HIPAA-compliant redaction software requirements.

A key component of the update is the ability to detect prescription-related information, including National Drug Codes, enabling accurate pharmaceutical document compliance. The platform also supports clinical trial data redaction, helping research teams manage sensitive datasets more securely.

Jeremy Wei, Founder of iDox.ai, said the company developed the solution to help organizations manage risk while adopting AI technologies. He noted that healthcare data requires a higher level of protection due to strict regulations and the sensitive nature of patient information.

The Life Sciences and Healthcare Edition operates as part of the broader AI data privacy platform offered by iDox.ai. It integrates AI security for healthcare data with automated redaction and document analysis across more than 47 file formats, including scanned documents.

Organizations can use the platform to prepare and control data before it is processed by AI systems. This approach supports AI redaction of healthcare workflows and reduces the risk of unintended data exposure.

The solution also serves as life sciences data privacy software for companies handling clinical research, pharmaceutical documentation, and regulatory submissions. It is designed to support compliance initiatives while improving efficiency in document review and processing.

The Life Sciences and Healthcare Edition is now available as part of the iDox.ai Suite.

About iDox.ai

iDox.ai provides AI-powered data privacy and document security solutions for enterprises. Its platform supports automated redaction, data classification, and governance across industries, including healthcare, legal, government, and life sciences.

CONTACT: Greg Sallis greg.sallis@idox.ai http://iDox.ai