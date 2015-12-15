MineHub Launches Assay Manager, Delivering End-to-End Assay Intelligence for Commodity Market Participants

MineHub launches Assay Manager, a standalone digital tool that removes ecosystem dependencies and empowers commodity producers, traders, and buyers to manage, compare, and act on assay data entirely within the MineHub platform.

New module delivers live analytics, automated reporting, invoice reconciliation, and bespoke dashboards, expanding MineHub’s platform into the critical assay management workflow.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2026) – MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) (“MineHub” or the “Company“), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce the launch of its Assay Manager, a comprehensive digital module purpose-built to transform how commodity market participants manage, analyse, and act on assay data across their operations.

Assay management remains one of the most operationally complex and commercially consequential workflows in physical commodity trading. Discrepancies between buyer, seller, and umpire assays directly impact settlement values, and the process has historically relied on fragmented communications, manual reconciliation, and disconnected spreadsheet-based tools. MineHub’s Assay Manager addresses this challenge head-on, delivering a fully integrated, data-driven solution that operates as a powerful standalone internal tool. A key update is removing the requirement for counterparties to be active participants in the MineHub ecosystem.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, commented: “Assay management sits at the heart of commercial settlement in commodity markets, yet it has remained stubbornly manual and error-prone for decades. With Assay Manager, we are giving our customers a purpose-built tool that puts them in full control of their assay workflows. From initial upload through to invoice reconciliation and end-of-month reporting, entirely within the MineHub platform. Critically, this is a tool our customers can use independently, without needing their counterparties to be on the platform, which significantly broadens the addressable opportunity and removes a key barrier to adoption.”

Key Features of Assay Manager

Standalone Internal Tool: Operates independently within the MineHub platform, with no requirement for counterparties to be part of the ecosystem.

Operates independently within the MineHub platform, with no requirement for counterparties to be part of the ecosystem. Party Assay Comparison and Modelling: Upload, compare, and model buyer, seller, and umpire assays side-by-side within a single digital environment.

Upload, compare, and model buyer, seller, and umpire assays side-by-side within a single digital environment. Live Analytics and Umpire Win Rate Intelligence: Real-time insights across all historic assay data, including umpire win rate tracking to support better commercial decisions.

Real-time insights across all historic assay data, including umpire win rate tracking to support better commercial decisions. Automated End-of-Month Reporting: Replaces manual report compilation with automated, platform-generated assay reports ready for immediate export.

Replaces manual report compilation with automated, platform-generated assay reports ready for immediate export. Notifications and Alerts: Configurable alerts for key actions and commercial triggers across the full assay lifecycle.

Configurable alerts for key actions and commercial triggers across the full assay lifecycle. Invoice Creation and Reconciliation: Move seamlessly from finalised assay data to financial settlement without leaving the platform.

Move seamlessly from finalised assay data to financial settlement without leaving the platform. Drag-and-Drop Document Upload: Instant upload of all assay documentation. (certificates, lab reports, and correspondence) via an intuitive interface.

Instant upload of all assay documentation. (certificates, lab reports, and correspondence) via an intuitive interface. Bespoke Data Dashboards: Fully configurable dashboards surfacing the metrics and data views most relevant to each user’s operations.

Expanding MineHub’s Platform into Core Settlement Workflows

The launch of Assay Manager represents a significant expansion of MineHub’s platform into the settlement layer of physical commodity trade. By digitising and centralising the assay workflow, MineHub enables customers to reduce manual effort, improve data accuracy, accelerate settlement timelines, and make better-informed commercial decisions based on a complete and structured assay history.

This release further demonstrates MineHub’s commitment to building the most comprehensive digital platform for commodity supply chains-one that addresses the full trade lifecycle from logistics and compliance through to commercial settlement and financial reconciliation.

Semi-Annual Reporting (“SAR”) Pilot Program

In addition, the Company announces it will be moving to the Semi-Annual Reporting (“SAR”) Pilot Program which allows an eligible venture issuer to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting to ease its regulatory burden utilizing exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the “Blanket Order”).

MineHub’s fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR Pilot Program, MineHub will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related management discussion & analysis (“MD&A”) for its first quarter ended March 31 and third quarter ended September 30. MineHub will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30).

In the Company’s November 28, 2025 Notice of Change of Year End filing, which was before the implementation of the Blanket Order, the Company identified its financial statement filings for its new financial year, including three-month interim financials for the period ended March 31, 2026. The Company confirms that, in reliance on the Blanket Order, it will not be filing March 31, 2026 financial statements. This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

The Company intends to supplement its semi-annual financial reports with corporate update webinars generally around the time when its first and third quarter results would have been released under quarterly reporting.

The Company also announces the grant of 510,000 stock options to senior officers and directors of the Company, with each option exercisable at a price of $0.55 cents per share for a period of five years. Stock options may be subject to vesting requirements, as determined by the board of directors. The options have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company’s current stock option plan.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (“forward-looking statements”) with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub’s future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identiﬁed by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise suﬃcient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or ﬁnancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company’s operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company’s management discussion and analysis, available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub’s management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

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