Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 9, 2026) – MK International Marketing Sdn Bhd has been officially recognised by ASEAN Records and Asia Records for developing and commercialising what has been certified as the first proprietary Quantum Molecular Technology functional spray series with analytically verified molecular structure and elemental composition changes.

MK International Achieves ASEAN & Asia Records for Proprietary Quantum Molecular Technology Spray Series

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The certification covers a five-variant functional spray system designed for different body zones, with molecular profile variations validated using ICP-MS, NMR and LC-MS analytical testing methods. The recognition marks a milestone in the emerging category of technology-driven cellular wellness and functional care solutions.

The record certificate was formally presented during an official ceremony held at Cyberview Resort & Spa, Cyberjaya, to MK International Marketing Sdn Bhd Founder Winston Yoo and MK R&D Director Dr. Chan Tse Yen. The event was attended by representatives from ASEAN / Asia Records and invited guests.

Five-Product System Forms Cellular Nutrition Ecosystem

The certified series comprises five functional spray variants, each designed for specific care applications. Together, the products are positioned as a comprehensive cellular nutrition ecosystem:

MK8 – Rejuvenating Spray

A technology-driven care solution designed to support overall wellness and metabolic balance, positioned as a daily cellular support spray.

MK10 – Hygiene Spray

An advanced intimate care solution aimed at enhancing hygiene and personal wellness standards.

MK13 – Facial Spray

Developed for facial skin care, targeting dryness, dullness, sensitivity and signs of aging.

MK20 – Eye Spray

Designed for peri-ocular care, particularly for individuals exposed to prolonged screen time and digital lifestyles.

MK33 – Hair & Scalp Rejuvenating Spray

Focused on scalp wellness and hair management as part of a holistic cellular care concept.

According to the company, the five products collectively form a complete multi-zone cellular care system, addressing different personal care needs through a unified technology platform.

Proprietary Quantum Molecular Technology Platform

The spray series is based on MK’s proprietary Quantum Molecular Technology, described by the company as a water-structuring and molecular conditioning platform grounded in quantum mechanics and molecular dynamics principles.

Applied across a 100% water-based formulation, the technology is designed to generate distinct molecular characteristics and analytically observable profile differences. The company states that the products are developed without chemical additives, preservatives, fragrances, or conventional cosmetic base ingredients.

MK describes the platform as a technology-driven cellular nutrition delivery concept rather than a traditional cosmetic or skincare approach. The brand name “MK” represents “Molecular Key,” symbolising the company’s positioning of the technology as a key to unlocking cellular-level wellness. The company’s brand vision is centred around what it describes as a transition toward a “chemical-free era” in personal care and wellness solutions.

Founder: Shift from Product Competition to Technology Competition

Winston Yoo, Founder of MK International Marketing Sdn Bhd, said the recognition validates the company’s long-term focus on technology-driven wellness innovation.

“Over the next decade, health and beauty will no longer be a competition of products, but a competition of technology and systems. MK’s mission is to help more people worldwide regain health and beauty through technology, and lead humanity into the chemical-free era.”

He added that the company aims to build a global cellular nutrition ecosystem supported by proprietary molecular technology and scalable distribution models.

Expanding Global Market Presence

MK currently operates across multiple markets through livestream e-commerce, social retail and distributor-driven expansion models. The company’s presence includes: Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China and United Kingdom.

The company stated that it plans to continue expanding into additional international markets while strengthening its technology-driven product positioning.

About MK International Marketing Sdn Bhd

MK International Marketing Sdn Bhd is a technology-focused health and wellness company specialising in cellular nutrition systems, functional spray solutions and global market expansion. The company is committed to redefining human wellness management through technology, with its proprietary Quantum Molecular Technology serving as the foundation of its product ecosystem.

The company aims to build a globally recognised technology-driven wellness brand and expand its presence through digital commerce, strategic partnerships and international distribution networks.

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