MultiSensor AI to Debut Sub-2-Second Multi-Camera Thermal Monitoring at the Reliability Conference 2026

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2026) – MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSAI) (“MSAI”, “MultiSensor AI” or the “Company”) today announced that it will exhibit at The Reliability Conference 2026 (the “2026 TRC”) May 19-20th at the South San Francisco Conference Center, where it will demonstrate MSAI Connect running multiple simultaneous thermal camera feeds on a single unified dashboard with sub-2-second1 refresh – a latency threshold we believe the condition monitoring industry has not previously achieved at multi-feed scale.

While single-feed thermal monitoring at speed is a resolved problem in the industry, each additional camera feed added to a unified view compounds processing load. Most thermal condition monitoring platforms have historically responded by sacrificing latency to manage scale – increasing polling intervals to minutes, not seconds. With MSAI Connect, MultiSensor AI’s cloud-based condition intelligence layer, there is no tradeoff: multiple thermal camera feeds with a sub-2-second refresh rate1 can be monitored simultaneously, from a single dashboard.

Visitors to Booth 29 will experience this live as a thermal camera mounted in the booth captures a real-time infrared feed of the surrounding space. Staff will demonstrate temperature differentials using props, such as hot coffee and cold ice, to illustrate the precision and speed of MSAI Connect under realistic conditions. The MSAI Connect platform, which unifies thermal, visual, vibration and acoustic sensing into a single condition intelligence layer, will also be available for in-depth walk-throughs.

“The reliability industry has depended on periodic improvements – not because operators wanted it that way, but because continuous monitoring at scale was technically difficult to achieve,” said Asim Akram, CEO of MultiSensor AI. “What we are demonstrating at the 2026 TRC is fundamentally different: multiple simultaneous thermal feeds updating in near real time from a single unified view without sacrificing speed for scale. Such developments can change how reliability teams detect issues, respond to risk, and ultimately protect uptime across critical operations.”

The Reliability Conference draws more than 1,000 maintenance, reliability and asset management professionals annually. Based on 2025 attendee data, 69 percent expected to increase reliability and asset management spending within 24 months, and 63 percent of attendees operated under a formal digital transformation mandate. MSAI’s platform works alongside existing CMMS, BMS and SCADA systems, with no changes to standard workflows and no specialized training required to operate it.

“Getting a single thermal feed to refresh in near real time is not the hard part. Aggregating multiple feeds onto one dashboard and maintaining sub-2-second latency across all of them – while keeping the output actionable rather than just data-dense – is where previous approaches have broken down,” said James Newman, Senior Director of Product Enablement at MultiSensor AI. “We built around that constraint specifically because we believe that is what industrial customers actually require: multiple assets, one view, and no latency penalty for scale.”

Reliability and asset management professionals attending the 2026 TRC are invited to visit Booth 29 for a live demonstration.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI is a multi-sensor condition intelligence solution for high-throughput and highly automated industrial operations. By unifying thermal, vibration, environmental, and visual sensor data onto a single platform, MSAI Connect, MultiSensor AI enables reliability teams to proactively protect uptime, reduce maintenance costs, enhance safety, and extend the useful life of their most critical assets. For more information, http://www.multisensorai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “would” or their negatives or variations of these words, or similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release that do not strictly relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding management’s expectations regarding its strategic priorities and objectives, platform performance, future plans and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those identified in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Source: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.

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1 Latency is measured as end-to-end time from on-camera capture to the first frame rendered in the MSAI Connect web viewer under representative production conditions. Actual latency results in customer deployments may vary based on network bandwidth and routing, geographic distance between the deployment site and cloud region, camera and edge device configuration, concurrent workload and viewer-side conditions. Current MSAI Connect performance figures are based on internal testing as of May 8, 2026.

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