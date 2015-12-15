Neptune Establishes Position in Polymarket, Expanding Exposure to Blockchain Financial Platforms

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2026) – Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) (“Neptune” or the “Company”), a blockchain infrastructure and frontier technology company, today announced it has established an initial position in Polymarket, a blockchain-based prediction market platform operating within the digital asset ecosystem.

The position reflects Neptune’s strategy of maintaining selective exposure to emerging digital infrastructure platforms that expand the utility of blockchain technology beyond traditional cryptocurrency use cases.

Polymarket operates a decentralized marketplace where participants trade event outcomes using blockchain technology, representing a growing category of crypto-native financial applications focused on market-based information discovery. Neptune views platforms like Polymarket as part of the broader evolution of blockchain financial infrastructure, alongside exchanges, custody providers, and decentralized finance protocols.

“Neptune continues to diversify its exposure to digital infrastructure that aligns with the long-term advancement of blockchain financial systems,” stated Cale Moodie, Chief Executive Officer of Neptune. “It is our contention that emerging blockchain platforms may increasingly facilitate the development of next-generation financial and data networks. This strategic initial allocation into Polymarket serves to enhance our comprehensive portfolio, which currently includes over 32,000 SpaceX shares, 421 Bitcoin, and 37,600 Solana, in addition to other staked tokens generating consistent revenue streams.”

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Neptune utilized approximately US$100,000 to secure an equity interest in Polymarket via an arm’s length transaction. The Company maintains a disciplined approach to capital allocation while preserving flexibility to participate in emerging areas of the digital asset economy.

Additional information regarding Neptune Digital Assets is available at www.neptunedigitalassets.com.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V:NDA) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is focused on staking, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and related technologies. The Company also maintains selective positions in frontier technologies and digital infrastructure platforms aligned with its long-term strategy. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets, please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX ‎Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans”, “proposes” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the execution of the Company’s investment in Polymarket; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company’s operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

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