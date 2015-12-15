Plenty of Husbands Podcast for Single Women in Midlife Reaches #59 in Apple Podcasts Society & Culture Category

Hosted by Robin Fisher Roffer, the weekly podcast is the first dedicated to single women in midlife navigating love, dating, and reinvention, and has entered the Apple Podcasts top 100 in Society & Culture.

Santa Fe, New Mexico–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2026) – Plenty of Husbands, the podcast hosted by Robin Fisher Roffer, has reached #59 in the Society & Culture category on Apple Podcasts. The weekly show is the first of its kind built for single women in midlife and the belief that meaningful love and partnership remain possible at any stage of life. It is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and at plentyofhusbands.com.

Robin Fisher Roffer is a love guide for women who are older, wiser and hotter. Her mission is to inspire single women in midlife to believe they can love again.

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While much of the cultural conversation around dating and relationships still centers on younger audiences, women in midlife, whether divorced, widowed, or single after years of building careers and families, have long been an underserved listener segment. Plenty of Husbands sits at the center of that gap. The show treats midlife love not as a postscript but as a story still very much being written, and frames dating, intimacy, and partnership after forty as terrain worth covering with the same depth and seriousness given to earlier life stages.

Robin Fisher Roffer brings three decades of brand storytelling and her own lived experience of nine proposals, three marriages, and finding her true love at age fifty-five to Plenty of Husbands, a podcast and broader brand built around the idea that love is still possible at any age.

Roffer is a brand strategist, storyteller, and author, and the founder of Big Fish, the strategic branding and storytelling agency she has led for three decades. Through Big Fish, she built her career shaping the identities of leading brands in media and entertainment. She is the author of Make A Name For Yourself, The Fearless Fish Out of Water, and Your No-Fear Career, and the forthcoming Plenty of Husbands, a memoir on love, marriage, and self-discovery in midlife. After decades helping companies clarify their stories, she has turned that storytelling expertise to a personal mission: helping women in midlife rewrite the love stories they were told had already ended.

“In midlife, we learn to embrace the urgency of living fully, knowing that every moment counts and deserves to be explored without fear,” says Fisher Roffer.

Each episode features long-form conversations with expert guests across dating, relationships, and emotional well-being. Recurring guest categories include dating coaches, matchmakers, sex therapists, divorce attorneys, and family therapists, with episodes covering subjects that range from dating apps and texting etiquette to navigating exes, parenting through divorce, blending families, hormone changes, and the realities of intimacy and reinvention after fifty. The show is designed for an audience that has historically been left out of mainstream relationship programming.

Plenty of Husbands is structured as a brand spanning multiple offerings. Alongside the podcast, the brand encompasses a forthcoming book of the same title, a three-day workshop centered on midlife reinvention and partnership, and a keynote speaking platform. Together, the work forms a body of programming for women who are ready to consider what their next chapter of love and connection could look like.

WHERE TO LISTEN AND LEARN MORE

Plenty of Husbands is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and at plentyofhusbands.com. Information on the forthcoming book, workshops, and speaking engagements is also available at the website.

ABOUT PLENTY OF HUSBANDS

Plenty of Husbands is a brand created by Robin Fisher Roffer that includes a weekly podcast, a forthcoming book, a three-day workshop, and a keynote speaking platform. The work is built for single women in midlife who are open to loving again, and centers on the belief that age is not a barrier to meaningful partnership. Across each format, the brand combines candid personal storytelling with expert conversation on the practical realities of dating, relationships, and reinvention after forty.

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