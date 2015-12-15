SelectFI Launches on The Shop by FordDirect

Bringing Streamlined Lending Technology to Ford Dealerships Nationwide

Baltimore, MD, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SelectFI, an automotive lending technology platform, today announced its official launch on The Shop by FordDirect — making SelectFI’s financing technology available to Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers across the United States. The listing follows a rigorous year-long vetting process and a real-world pilot program at multiple Ford dealerships, validating SelectFI’s performance, security, and compliance standards before going live.

Left to Right: Courtney Douglas (FordDirect), Michelle McInernery (FordDirect), Andrew Sweet (SelectFI), Tommy Vullo (SelectFI), Beth Hill (FordDirect)

What is SelectFI?

SelectFI is an automotive lending technology platform built to modernize the F&I (Finance & Insurance) process at car dealerships. The platform enables dealers to generate accurate, real-time financing offers using soft credit pulls, route deal submissions to lenders faster, and deliver a more transparent buying experience — all within a compliance-first, audit-ready workflow.

SelectFI Now Available in The Shop by FordDirect

SelectFI is now a preferred vendor in The Shop, giving Ford dealers nationwide direct access to its predictive lending technology platform.

The listing follows an extensive, year-long vetting process covering product performance, security, data privacy, and regulatory compliance.

The decision to choose SelectFI as a Preferred Vendor is not a casual marketplace listing — it represents formal trust verification that SelectFI meets the standards FordDirect requires for its dealer network.

About The Shop by FordDirect

The Shop by FordDirect is a curated online shopping experience designed for Dealers to meet the challenges of operating in the evolving retail automotive business landscape beyond the products and services that FordDirect already provides to dealers. The Shop provides Dealers with access to vetted and trusted vendors, like Select Fi, that include pre-negotiated prices for solutions that dealerships need.

Proven in the Field: Pilot Results

Before launching on The Shop, SelectFI was piloted at multiple Ford dealerships to validate its real-world impact.

“We use SelectFI on every single deal that comes through our store — it’s just part of how we operate now. It’s sped up our entire sales process, and on top of that, our approval rates have improved by over 10 points since we started using it.”

— Patrick Sexton, General Manager and Partner, Legacy Ford Rosenberg, El Toro Auto Group

From the Leadership

“SelectFI didn’t start in a boardroom — it started in the showroom. With roots in Ford retail, I built this company with one goal: to give dealers like the ones I worked with the tools and lending relationships they deserve. Partnering with FordDirect feels like a full-circle moment.” — Tommy Vullo, Founder, SelectFI

“We are excited to deepen and formalize our partnership. Being a preferred vendor on FordDirect’s The Shop represents deliberate focus on aligning with forward-thinking companies that are creating entirely new product categories — ones that drive real value for their dealers and the customers they serve. The vetting process validated what the pilot dealers already knew — that our technology delivers real results: faster deals, better compliance, and a financing experience that enhances the consumer journey”. — Andrew Sweet, CEO, SelectFI

“As The Shop continues to grow as a curated B2B marketplace, we are dedicated to connecting Dealers with rigorously vetted solutions like SelectFi to help them spend more time focused on serving customers. SelectFi’s approach to helping Dealerships to deliver flexible financing options and AI powered predictive lending aligns perfectly with our mission to connect Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers (and their groups) with proven solutions that create measurable operational and business impact,” said Beth Hill, The Shop’s COO.

Why This Matters for Ford Dealers

Shorter Sales Cycles — Less time in F&I means faster throughput and higher customer satisfaction.

Trustworthy First Quotes — Accurate financing offers upfront reduce renegotiation, customer friction, and deal fallout.

Built-In Compliance — Audit-ready documentation and compliant workflows are embedded in every transaction, reducing regulatory risk for dealers.

Empowered Sales Teams — Salespeople can run deal structures independently, reducing bottlenecks and keeping the sales floor moving.

FordDirect’s Vetting Process

SelectFI’s inclusion on The Shop was earned through a rigorous evaluation process. FordDirect assessed SelectFI across security and data privacy protocols, product performance under real dealership conditions, and dealer and customer experience standards. SelectFI met all requirements across every category — giving Ford dealers the assurance that this is a verified, production-tested solution.

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics, and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks. Learn more about The Shop at https://theshop.forddirect.com. Learn more about FordDirect at https://www.forddirect.com/

About SelectFI

SelectFI is an automotive lending technology company dedicated to modernizing the finance and insurance process for car dealerships. The platform leverages soft credit pull technology, real-time lender routing, and compliance-first workflows to help dealers close more deals faster — with less friction for customers and less risk for dealerships. SelectFI is now available on Ford Direct’s “The Shop” marketplace.

Press Inquiries

Brooke Ballard

brooke@selectfi.com

https://selectfi.com/