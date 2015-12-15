SimpleEquity Launches Suite of Collaborative Financial Tools for Separation, Divorce and Estate Planning

Calgary-based platform offers FairSplit for the public, DivorceAssist for professionals, and upcoming EstateSplit — bringing affordability, transparency and control to life’s most complex financial transitions

FairSplit Launch FairSplit™ by SimpleEquity is now launched to the public as of April 2026

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SimpleEquity Corp. today announced the public launch of its secure, collaborative platform designed to bring structure and affordability to the financial side of separation, divorce and estate transitions. The platform currently powers two products — FairSplit for individuals and couples, and DivorceAssist for family law professionals — with a third, EstateSplit, in active development.

With approximately 70,000 divorces granted in Canada each year, the financial disclosure and property division process remains one of the most expensive aspects of family breakdown. Legal and accounting costs routinely range from $5,000 to over $50,000 per party. Families often face months of back-and-forth document requests, duplicated effort, and mounting professional fees — before any negotiation even begins. SimpleEquity was founded to change that.

The Platform

At its core, SimpleEquity is a secure workspace where users store financial disclosure documents, complete with auto-generated tables of contents. A guided questionnaire walks parties through their assets with automated tax calculations, auto-populating an editable spreadsheet that supports multiple division scenarios. What distinguishes the platform is its collaborative architecture: the file owner can invite lawyers, accountants, mediators and even their former spouse — with granular permission controls, version management and automated reporting throughout.

FairSplit is the public-facing version, for individuals and couples who want to take an active role in their own property division. Subscriptions begin with a non-refundable sign-up covering the first four months at $75/month plus GST. DivorceAssist is the professional edition, built for family lawyers, mediators and financial advisors managing property division on behalf of clients.

EstateSplit, coming later in 2026, will automatically generate an updated property sheet from a completed separation — ready for estate counsel or import into online will-drafting applications.

“The current system forces families to spend thousands of dollars just to get organized,” said Micheline Maes, CFP, CFDS-AA, RFM, Founder and CEO. “We built this platform so people going through separation can be in control — not the billable clock. And with EstateSplit on the horizon, we’re extending that same philosophy into estate planning, so the work people do during separation carries forward into the next chapter of their financial lives.”

FairSplit is available now at www.simpleequity.ca.

About Simple Equity Inc.

SimpleEquity Corp. is a Calgary-based technology company building collaborative tools that make the financial aspects of separation, divorce and estate transitions more accessible, affordable and transparent for Canadians. Its platform powers FairSplit for individuals and couples, DivorceAssist for family law professionals, and the upcoming EstateSplit for post-separation estate planning. For more information, visit www.simpleequity.ca.

Media Contact:

Micheline Maes, CFP, CFDS-AA, RFM, Founder & CEO

Email: info@simpleequity.ca

Phone: 403-200-2845

Website: www.simpleequity.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08488d46-6848-4168-b7f4-1a0e92e2eee0