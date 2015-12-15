SureShotFX Gold Signals Telegram Hits 2K+ Weekly Pips Gain

LONDON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

SureShotFX delivers accurate XAU/USD trade alerts with 2000+ net pips gain on average through free and VIP Telegram channels.

SureShotFX (SSF) , a trusted provider of high-accuracy trade alerts and trade automation tools, has drawn attention as a reliable gold signals provider on the Telegram channel. With an average weekly net pip gain exceeding 2,000 pips on its VIP XAU/USD trade alerts, it has turned retail traders’ gold trading smarter and more consistent.

The performance data has attracted sustained attention from retail traders seeking structured, expert-guided exposure to gold markets, an asset class that has seen heightened volatility and trading volume in recent quarters amid shifting macroeconomic conditions, central bank policy divergence, and persistent safe-haven demand.

Free & Paid Daily Gold Signals with Expert Guidance

SureShotFX operates its gold signal service across two distinct access tiers via Telegram: a free public channel offering daily XAU/USD trade signals, and a paid VIP subscription channel delivering premium-grade signal frequency, in-depth analytical guidance, and priority market access.

The free gold signal channel, SureShotFX Gold , is structured around daily trade setups that include entry price levels, stop-loss parameters, and take-profit targets with some limits, providing retail traders with the essential framework needed to evaluate and act on gold market opportunities.

The VIP tier operates as a materially enhanced version of this gold signal service. Premium VIP subscribers gain access to a higher volume of daily gold trade setups, detailed pre-signal market commentary, live trade management updates, and first-priority signal delivery. This enables VIP members to execute at more advantageous price levels relative to the free channel’s timing.

“Our goal has always been to create a structured environment where traders can access expert-guided trade alerts, supported by data and consistent reporting,” said Richard Dawson, Market Analyst and Researcher at SureShotFX.“

Weekly & Monthly Performance Reporting for Transparent Overview

One of the more distinctive operational practices SureShotFX has adopted is the publication of weekly and monthly gold signal performance summaries on both free and VIP channels. This cadence of transparency makes it a trustworthy Telegram-based signal provider for trading gold (XAUUSD).

Each weekly report documents the total net pip gain recorded across all VIP gold trade signals issued during that period, enabling subscribers to evaluate each delivered trade setup with detailed information on a rolling basis rather than through aggregated or retrospective figures alone.

This approach has been a consistent feature of SureShotFX’s subscriber communication and is cited by observers within retail trading communities as a contributing factor to the platform’s growing credibility.

The weekly 2,000+ net pips gain with 82.03% win rate on average, and a cumulative net gain of 16,431 pips in Q1, 2026, is consistent and is supported by the platform’s verified Myfxbook profile of 4.7-star reviews.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZQJpx_grM54 (embedded video)

Growing Subscriber Feedback Points to Live-Account Profitability

Across Telegram trading communities, independent review forums, and public trading discussion channels, VIP subscribers of SureShotFX’s gold signal service have reported positive live-account outcomes attributed to the platform’s trade alerts.

Users have specifically highlighted the reliability of signal delivery, the practical utility of the detailed guidance accompanying each VIP alert, and the measurable weekly pip performance as primary factors influencing their continued subscription.

Availability and Access

SureShotFX’s free daily gold signal channel is accessible to all Telegram users at no cost. Gold VIP subscription details , including channel access and pricing, are available through the SureShotFX website.

The platform serves a global subscriber base of 9,000+ VIP members in 150+ countries, with signal delivery and 24/7 support .

About SureShotFX

SureShotFX is a multi-asset trade alerts and automation tool provider, serving retail to professional advanced traders across forex, gold, and global indices markets. It delivers expert-guided trade alerts, algorithmic trading solutions, advanced custom indicators, and market analysis, backed by a team of expert traders and market analysts. Its gold signal service, available across both a free daily channel and a paid VIP channel, is supported by verified performance tracking, weekly pip reporting, and a 24/7 dedicated subscriber support team.

Media Contact

Richard Dawson

Market Analyst & Researcher

SureShotFX

support@sureshotfx.com

https://sureshotfx.com/

Contact

Financial Market Analyst & Researcher

Richard Dawson

SureShotFX

support@sureshotfx.com

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