UAE-Based The Black Box Announces Project Pipeline Exceeding USD 10 Million Following Participation at Make it in the Emirates 2026

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – May 9, 2026) – Six-year-old UAE technology and manufacturing company strengthens its position as an emerging regional player in AI-driven industrial innovation and enterprise technologies

The Black Box, a UAE-based technology and manufacturing company, announced an estimated project pipeline exceeding USD 10 million following its first participation at Make it in the Emirates 2026, one of the country’s leading industrial and innovation exhibitions.

The participation marked a significant milestone for the six-year-old company, which continues to expand its presence across advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, enterprise technologies, and immersive training solutions within the UAE and the wider region.

Throughout the exhibition, The Black Box engaged with industry leaders, manufacturers, technology firms, educational institutions, and corporate organizations, opening discussions around strategic collaborations and future projects across multiple sectors.

Operating as an umbrella platform with two specialized divisions, The Black Box combines AI-integrated manufacturing capabilities with advanced enterprise technology solutions.

The company’s manufacturing division showcased its AI-powered jewelry manufacturing systems, designed to improve production workflows, enhance quality control, and support more efficient and intelligent manufacturing cycles through advanced automation and data-driven technologies.

At the same time, The Black Box Corporate Hub presented a portfolio of enterprise AI and digital transformation solutions developed for organizations across different industries. The division specializes in creating VR-based training modules, avatar-driven learning experiences, AI-powered chatbot systems, and customized technology applications tailored to corporate operational and training needs.

Over the past years, The Black Box has continued to strengthen its technological capabilities by implementing advanced AI and digital solutions across manufacturing and enterprise environments, positioning itself as an emerging UAE company contributing to the future of smart industries and innovation in the region.

The company stated that its participation at Make it in the Emirates reflects its commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision for advanced industries, technological leadership, and knowledge-based economic growth.

Hamda Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of The Black Box Group, said:

“Make it in the Emirates represented an important milestone for us, not only in terms of visibility, but in validating the direction we have been building toward over the past years. The level of engagement, strategic discussions, and opportunities generated during the exhibition exceeded our expectations and reinforced the growing demand for intelligent industrial solutions developed from the UAE.

We believe the future of manufacturing and enterprise development will be heavily shaped by artificial intelligence, immersive technologies, and integrated operational ecosystems. At The Black Box, our focus is not simply on adopting technology, but on creating practical solutions that improve efficiency, scalability, and real business performance.

As a UAE-born company, we are proud to contribute to the country’s vision of becoming a global hub for innovation and advanced industries, and we see this as only the beginning of a much larger growth journey.”

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