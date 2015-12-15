Yocale.AI Announces Final Approval for CSE Listing and Closing of Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2026) – Yocale.ai Inc. (“Yocale.ai” or the “Company”) announces that it has received final approval to list its Class A common shares (the “Shares“) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) and has completed a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement“) for aggregate gross proceeds of C$435,000, pursuant to which the Company issued and sold a total of 1,740,000 Shares at a price of C$0.25 per Share. Shares issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The Shares will be listed on the CSE under the symbol “YAI” at the opening of trading on May 7, 2026. The Company filed its final long form non-offering prospectus (the “Prospectus“) on April 13, 2026 with the British Columbia Securities Commission. A copy of the Prospectus is available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Early Warning Disclosure

Arete Venture Fund (VCC) Corp. (the “Investor“) acquired 1,740,000 Shares for gross proceeds of C$435,000 pursuant to the Private Placement. Prior to the Private Placement and the filing of the Prospectus, the Investor beneficially owned and controlled 20,767,500 Shares, representing approximately 34.52% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. Following the Private Placement, the Investor beneficially owns and controls 22,507,500 Shares representing approximately 36.35% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. Yocale Network Corporation (“YNC“) beneficially owns and controls 22,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 35.53% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis, which were acquired prior to the filing of the Prospectus. Each of the Investor and YNC acquired its Shares for investment purposes and may acquire or dispose of Shares in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise depending on general market conditions, the availability of other investment or business opportunities, and other factors. Early warning reports of each of the Investor and YNC with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company’s profile and may be obtained directly upon request by contacting the contact person named below.

About Yocale.ai

Yocale.ai is an AI-powered operating system for the global beauty and wellness industry, designed to power the next generation of service-based businesses. Combining SaaS, embedded fintech, and intelligent automation, Yocale.ai enables businesses — from independent salons and med-spas to multi-location wellness brands — to manage and scale their core revenue engine on a single unified platform.

At its core, Yocale.ai replaces fragmented tools with a single, configurable system that drives bookings, payments, client engagement, and day-to-day operations — while leveraging AI to automate repetitive administrative workflows, optimize rebooking, and increase customer lifetime value. The platform is purpose-built to help businesses grow faster, operate more efficiently, surface insights, and deliver a seamless client experience in an increasingly digital-first world.

As the beauty and wellness sector continues to professionalize and consolidate globally, Yocale.ai is positioned as critical infrastructure — helping operators scale, monetize, and modernize their businesses in a multi-billion-dollar market.

Yocale.ai is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. To learn more, visit www.yocale.ai

Yocale.ai Contact:

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

CAUTIONARY NOTES REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: listing of the Shares on the CSE, including receipt of final approval; and Yocale.ai’s software platform, plans, expectations, business, projections, operations and growth.

The forward-looking information reflect Yocale.ai’s beliefs and assumptions with respect to, but not limited to: timing of listing of the Shares on the CSE; management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, success of the Company’s business; currency exchange rates; availability of funds for the Company’s business plans and strategy; no unplanned delays or interruptions in the Company’s business and operations; and the ability to comply with applicable laws.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the timing of listing of the Shares on the CSE; the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; risks related to our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties risks inherent to Yocale.ai’s business generally and relating to historical and future financial results as it relates to Yocale.ai’s financial condition or results; Yocale.ai’s ability to meet capital raising and investment targets; the effect of reductions or increases in Yocale.ai’s borrowing costs; exposure to counterparties and partners, including ability and willingness of such parties to satisfy contractual obligations in a timely manner; future capital expenditures; demand for Yocale.ai’s services; the development and execution of Yocale.ai’s plans; the availability and cost of labour, materials, services and infrastructure; applicable laws and government policies; and the risks identified in our filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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