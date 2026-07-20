42Gears Sets New Industry Benchmark With Three-Year streak of Outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS), Solidifying Enterprise Mobility Leadership

Consecutive world-class Net Promoter Scores solidify the company’s position as the trusted enterprise standard for secure, multi-OS device management.

Milpitas, CA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 42Gears, a leading provider of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solutions, today announced record-breaking Net Promoter Score (NPS) results over three consecutive years, reflecting consistently high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.

42Gears NPS Score

The company achieved an NPS of 66.20 in 2024, climbed to a record 77.20 in 2025, and has maintained an impressive score of 75.90 in 2026 (year-to-date).

An NPS above 50 is widely regarded as excellent, while a score above 70 is considered world-class. These results reinforce 42Gears’ commitment to delivering reliable, easy-to-use endpoint management solutions that help organizations manage and secure diverse device fleets.

The company’s consistent performance reflects its continued investment in innovation, usability, and customer success across its Unified Endpoint Management platform. 42Gears supports organizations managing Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, rugged devices, wearables, and other enterprise endpoints across industries including retail, logistics, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, construction, and BFSI.

Three Years of Customer Validation

The sustained growth in customer satisfaction demonstrates the trust organizations place in 42Gears for managing modern enterprise endpoints.

Year Net Promoter Score (NPS) Industry Standing 2024 66.20 Excellent customer satisfaction and steady brand advocacy. 2025 77.20 Peak historic benchmark, solidifying world-class user loyalty. 2026 75.90 Sustained elite status, demonstrating long-term operational excellence.

What Continues to Drive Customer Satisfaction

The consistently high NPS reflects 42Gears’ focus on delivering value in the areas customers care about most:

Responsive Customer Support – Global support teams that help customers resolve issues quickly and minimize operational disruptions.

– Global support teams that help customers resolve issues quickly and minimize operational disruptions. Continuous Product Innovation – Regular feature enhancements that strengthen security, simplify device management, and support evolving enterprise needs.

– Regular feature enhancements that strengthen security, simplify device management, and support evolving enterprise needs. Ease of Use – An intuitive management experience that reduces complexity for IT teams managing multiple operating systems and device types.

– An intuitive management experience that reduces complexity for IT teams managing multiple operating systems and device types. Greater Visibility and Control – Comprehensive dashboards, remote management capabilities, and real-time insights that help administrators efficiently manage their endpoint ecosystem.

Executive Perspective

“Maintaining an NPS trend of this magnitude across 2024, 2025, and into 2026 is a massive victory for our entire team.” said Mr. Onkar Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of 42Gears. “It signals that our core investments into our multi-OS frameworks are paying off where it matters most, with our users. Whether our clients need reliable mdm for android fleet deployment, robust mdm for windows corporate security, or seamless mdm for ios retail integration, we have focused on making every environment interactive, scalable, and remarkably simple to manage.”

As organizations continue to embrace hybrid work and increasingly diverse endpoint environments, 42Gears remains committed to helping enterprises simplify device management, strengthen security, and improve operational efficiency through its Unified Endpoint Management platform.

42Gears – Leading UEM and MDM Solution Provider

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leader in enterprise mobility management, delivering secure, scalable solutions that power the modern digital workplace. Built on zero trust principles, 42Gears goes beyond traditional MDM to enable frontline identity and access management, ensuring the right users get the right access on shared and dedicated devices—without compromising security. Available as cloud and on-premise deployments, 42Gears supports all major mobile and desktop operating systems, helping IT teams boost frontline productivity while safeguarding enterprise data and digital imprints. 42Gears products are used by 23,000+ customers across various industries in 170+ countries and are available for purchase through our network of 1000+ global partners. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com.

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42Gears Marketing & Communications Team

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