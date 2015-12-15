Airtripmaker Announces the Launch of Its Newly Redesigned Website

Airtripmaker is launching its travel platform with a newly redesigned website by introducing enhanced coverage for Economy, Premium Economy, Business Class & First-Class travel service

Germantown, Maryland–(Newsfile Corp. – July 20, 2026) – Airtripmaker, a travel industry leader, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website at https://www.airtripmaker.com. The new site features a modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information to help visitors to find flight tickets to Nepal, Singapore, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, China, Middle East and many more.

The newly redesigned website is part of Airtripmaker’s ongoing commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience and expanding its digital presence. The updated platform offers a more engaging and responsive layout, ensuring a seamless user experience whether visitors are browsing on a desktop or mobile device.

“We are incredibly excited to launch our new website to our customers and partners,” said Sam Malhotra. “We designed the new platform with our users in mind. The streamlined navigation and enhanced resources will make it easier for visitors to find exactly what they are looking for and connect with our team.”

﻿Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and search the newly modern sections:

1. USA to India Flights

2. USA to India Business Class Tickets

3. Business Class Flights

4. First Class Flights

5. Canada to India Flights

About Airtripmaker

Airtripmaker is a leading online travel platform specializing in economy, premium, business class and first-class flights to India, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, Singapore, Middle East, Japan, China and other international destinations with comprehensive route coverage from major North American & Canadian cities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305782