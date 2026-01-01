CarGurus Brings a New Level of Transparency to Car Shopping with Enhanced Site Features

Building on its industry-leading commitment to trust and transparency, CarGurus is making it easier for shoppers to understand a car’s total price while helping dealers build trust

BOSTON, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CarGurus , the No. 1 most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1, today announced enhanced price transparency features that give shoppers a better understanding of a vehicle’s total price, and help dealers build trust earlier in the buying journey as expectations for clearer upfront pricing in automotive continue to rise. Updated Deal Ratings on used car inventory and improved badging and filters for listings with dealer-disclosed fees give shoppers more confidence in a car’s cost before visiting a dealership.

Starting this month, CarGurus’ Deal Ratings, trusted by tens of millions of shoppers each month to help evaluate vehicle prices, are available only on used listings where dealers disclose any mandatory fees charged outside of tax, title, and registration. Listings without fee information will receive a “No Rating” price analysis and will move lower in search results. As the No. 1 most visited site in the U.S.1, with the largest inventory and dealer base2, CarGurus’ leadership is helping move the industry toward a new standard of transparency.

CarGurus shoppers can easily understand upfront if dealer fees have been disclosed with new “Price includes fees” badges and filters that exclude listings missing fee details. When dealer fee information isn’t available, listing badges also flag that additional fees may apply.

“These updates reinforce the work CarGurus has led for decades to provide the most trustworthy car shopping experience that benefits consumers and dealers,” said Jason Trevisan, CEO of CarGurus. “Our enhancements address head-on one of the biggest pain points between the online and in-dealership experience: knowing whether the list price reflects the vehicle’s total cost. The result is a better experience for both parties as shoppers can search and compare with a clearer picture of a vehicle’s price, and dealers can earn business from buyers who show up more informed and ready to act.”

Shoppers can explore the new dealer fee filters, badging, and price analysis features now at CarGurus.com .

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is the leading multinational automotive platform helping consumers and dealers confidently buy and sell vehicles. Founded in 2006 with a mission to bring more trust and transparency to car shopping, CarGurus is the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1 with the largest selection of inventory and network of dealers.2 CarGurus’ unmatched selection, trusted automotive insights, and data-driven products and solutions support each shopper’s journey — from online research and shopping to in-dealership decisions — to empower them at every step. And, by translating data from billions of monthly site interactions, CarGurus provides dealers a personalized, predictive intelligence platform with software solutions that helps them run their businesses more efficiently and profitably at all stages of inventory acquisition and pricing, marketing, and conversion to sale.

CarGurus operates online marketplaces in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The company’s network of brands includes PistonHeads, the largest online motoring community in the U.K.3, and Autolist, a U.S.- based online marketplace.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com .

1Similarweb: Traffic and Engagement Report (Cars.com, Autotrader.com, TrueCar.com, CARFAX.com

Listings (defined as CARFAX.com Total Visits minus Vehicle History Reports)), Q1 2026, U.S.

2Largest car shopping platform defined as most inventory and largest dealer network. Compared to Autotrader.com , Cars.com, TrueCar.com, and CARFAX (Joreca as of December 31, 2025).

3Similarweb: Traffic Insights, Q1 2026, U.K.

CarGurus® and Autolist® are each a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and PistonHeads® is a registered trademark of CarGurus Ireland Limited in the U.K. and the European Union. All other product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2026 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact:

Maggie Meluzio

Director, Public Relations & External Communications

pr@cargurus.com

Investor Contact:

Kirndeep Singh

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@cargurus.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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