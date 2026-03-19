Community Creates Mega Artwork for HKTDC 60th Anniversary

HONG KONG, July 16, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – As part of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s (HKTDC) 60th anniversary celebrations, the Wan Chai Community Art Creation Workshop was held today during the Hong Kong Book Fair. Around 100 students created drawings of Hong Kong landmarks and city scenes in collaboration with local artist Jane Lee (who works using the pseudonym Messy Desk), providing inspiration for her large-scale artwork celebrating the HKTDC’s 60th anniversary. HKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma and Executive Director Sophia Chong attended the event to admire the students’ artistic depictions of Hong Kong’s economic and industrial strengths, while highlighting the HKTDC’s commitment to community and youth development, and promoting Hong Kong’s trade and business.

Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, said: “The Wan Chai Community Art Creation Workshop enables young people to draw a vibrant picture of Hong Kong through art. Every pen stroke vividly reflects their perspective on the city’s global role. The HKTDC has been based in Wan Chai for decades, helping link Hong Kong with global markets. Through this project we are fostering the growth of Wan Chai’s creative sector and the exchange of ideas, creating momentum for the future.”

Centring on the theme Hong Kong Trade · Connecting the World, Jane Lee set out to engage the community through art and spark students’ creativity by integrating their ideas into a large-scale artwork to commemorate the HKTDC’s 60th anniversary. Students from primary and secondary schools in Wan Chai were invited to take part through the Boys’ & Girls’ Clubs Association of Hong Kong, Methodist Centre and St James’ Settlement, presenting Hong Kong’s trade development through the workshop.

The artwork incorporates Hong Kong landmarks, scenes from exhibitions and conferences, as well as elements depicting the shipping and air freight sector, alongside community and business life. Its creative expressions convey Hong Kong’s “Four Centres and One Hub” positioning under the national 15th Five-Year Plan—highlighting the city’s role as an international financial, shipping, trading and innovation and technology centre, as well as a global hub for high-calibre talent. The piece underscores Hong Kong’s strengths in connecting global markets and showcases the vitality and dynamism of Wan Chai as a major hub for international conventions, exhibitions and business activities.

Through the Wan Chai Community Art Creation Workshop, participating students deepened their understanding of HKTDC’s role and Hong Kong’s trade development. The students’ drawings will be compiled at the end of today’s workshop to serve as inspiration for the final large-scale artwork. The artwork will undergo final refinement by the artist and will be displayed from 2 to 29 October at the eastbound tram stop at O’Brien Road in Wan Chai, allowing the public to witness this milestone in HKTDC’s 60th anniversary.

During the Hong Kong Book Fair, the HKTDC also facilitated free visits to the Book Fair, the Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks for participating students, enabling them to take part in a range of cultural activities and broaden their horizons.

Photo download: https://bit.ly/4fgDKgX

HKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma (fourth from right) and Executive Director Sophia Chong (fourth from left) joined other guests today at the “Wan Chai Community Art Creation Workshop”. Together with local artist Jane Lee (Messy Desk) (third from left) and around 100 students, they exchanged creative ideas and took part in a collaborative art creation session, providing inspiration for a large-scale artwork commemorating the HKTDC’s 60th anniversary. HKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma and Executive Director Sophia Chong joined students in creating artworks depicting Hong Kong’s vibrant economic landscape. HKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma, Executive Director Sophia Chong and other guests exchanged views with local artist Jane Lee (Messy Desk) to learn more about her creative concepts. The artwork will incorporate Hong Kong landmarks, scenes from exhibitions and conferences, as well as elements depicting the shipping and air freight sector, alongside community and business life, conveying Hong Kong’s unique “Four Centres and One Hub” role. Under the artist’s guidance, students created a rich array of visual elements, reflecting Wan Chai’s vibrant cultural landscape and distinctive urban character.



Websites

HKTDC’s 60th Anniversary Celebration Activities: https://60.hktdc.com/en

HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en

Media enquiries

HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Christy Lee Tel: (852) 2584 4369 Email: christy.wn.lee@hktdc.org Navin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.org Winnie Kan Tel: (852) 2584 4055 Email: winnie.wy.kan@hktdc.org

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.

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