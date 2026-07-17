CTF Life Becomes First Insurer to Forge Long-term Strategic Partnership with Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Debut TIMA in Hong Kong This August

HONG KONG, July 17, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – CTF Life announced a landmark long-term strategic partnership with Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), marking the first collaboration of its kind between a Hong Kong insurer and TME. The collaboration will see the two partners bring the 2026 TMElive International Music Awards (TIMA) to the city for the very first time. Taking place on 22 and 23 August 2026, the two-day spectacle will bring together music lovers from across the globe for a vibrant celebration that will transcend language, geography and culture.

As exclusive title sponsor, CTF Life is reinforcing its commitment to energise Hong Kong’s mega-events landscape and strengthen the city’s position as the events capital of Asia. Through the partnership, CTF Life will be the city’s first insurer to collaborate with TME on the IP for an independent international music festival, bringing its brand promise of “creating value beyond insurance” vividly to life.

Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and CEO of CTF Life, said: “Music touches hearts, while insurance safeguards what matters most; both stand alongside us through every stage of life. We are delighted to embark on this long-term strategic partnership with Tencent Music Entertainment Group, giving new expression to our ‘creating value beyond insurance’ brand promise. As ‘Life Planners’, we aspire to harness the power of music to bring warmth and humanity to the insurance experience, while crafting exquisite, enriching and memorable experiences for our customers and their loved ones.”

As a trailblazer in China’s music entertainment services sector, TME has built TMElive into a leading music platform, underpinned by cutting-edge audio-visual technology and the company’s extensive expertise in delivering both online and offline performances. To date, it has presented more than 300 premium music audio-visual experiences, generating over 100 billion social media impressions. By bringing together TMElive’s strengths and the Chow Tai Fook Group ecosystem, this partnership is set to bring a fresh and electrifying music extravaganza to Hong Kong audiences. CTF Life will also roll out a suite of exclusive privileges for its customers and CTF Life âˆ™ CIRCLE members, enabling them to connect with their favourite music and artists through unique experiences while supporting their aspirations. This echoes the spirit of the insurer’s latest brand campaign, “Your Aspiration. Our Aspiration.”

The 2026 TIMA will feature leading artists, groups and performers from across Asia and beyond. The full line-up details are as follows:

About CTF Life

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (“CTF Life”) is proud of its rich, 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTF Services Limited (“CTFS”) (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and is one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the Chow Tai Fook Group ecosystem to support customers and their loved ones throughout the life journey of “Wellbeing, Growth, Health and Wealth” with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group’s robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in Asia while continuously creating value beyond insurance.

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