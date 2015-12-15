Custom Lip Balm Store has introduced a new line of beeswax-based and ingredient-focused custom lip balms, giving businesses additional options for promotional products that align with sustainability goals and everyday customer use.

Lighthouse Point, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – July 16, 2026) – Custom Lip Balm Store, an online supplier of customized promotional lip balm, today announced the launch of a new eco-focused product line featuring beeswax-based and ingredient-focused lip balms for business customers. The line is designed for organizations that want promotional products aligned with internal sustainability initiatives and customer expectations.

Custom Lip Balm Store Launches New Eco-Focused Lip Balm Line

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The new line introduces several natural formulations that avoid parabens and select synthetic additives. These options are intended for brands that prefer simpler ingredient lists and a more natural approach to personal care products used in marketing campaigns, events, and customer distributions.

As part of the launch, Custom Lip Balm Store has developed label and packaging options tailored to eco-themed campaigns. Businesses can incorporate natural imagery, ingredient callouts, or sustainability statements while maintaining key brand elements such as logos, taglines, and contact details. Labels can also direct recipients to sustainability pages, program updates, or environmental reports.

Artwork for the new line follows the company’s existing digital proofing process. Clients upload logos and core information when placing an order and receive a proof to review before production begins. This process allows marketing teams to confirm that brand guidelines and any sustainability messaging are presented clearly on the label. Once approved, the artwork can be reused for future orders in the eco-focused range.

According to the company, the newly launched products are already being positioned for use in welcome kits, conference materials, and customer thankyou packages. Organizations may also integrate the line into outdoor events and community programs where smaller, practical items are preferred over larger, resource-intensive merchandise.

“Many of our customers have asked for options that better reflect their environmental priorities,” said Simonay Goothusen, Vice President at Custom Lip Balm Store. “This launch is intended to give them a dedicated line of products that fits those requests while staying consistent with their existing branding.”

The eco-focused line complements Custom Lip Balm Store’s existing catalog of customized lip balms for industries such as healthcare, real estate, education, and events. Businesses can select order quantities that match their outreach plans, from limited campaigns to broader distribution across multiple locations.

The new eco-focused lip balm line from Custom Lip Balm Store can be reviewed and ordered through the company’s website at www.customlipbalmstore.com.

About Custom Lip Balm Store

Custom Lip Balm Store is an online supplier of customized promotional lip balm and related products for businesses, dental and orthodontic practices, real estate professionals, and event organizers. The company provides logo-ready lip balm in a range of flavors and formulations, including natural and ingredient-focused options, with ordering and artwork support available online and by phone.

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