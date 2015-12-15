Datanomix at IMTS 2026: Digital Production Bundles Take the Shop Floor Paperless

The print, the setup sheet, the tooling sheet, the inspection plan. All delivered to the operator at the machine, all from one platform.

NASHUA, N.H., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In most precision shops, the print is clipped to the bench, the setup sheet is in someone’s email, and the operator walks back to the office to confirm they’re on the right rev. That’s one of the problems Datanomix is solving at IMTS 2026.

Datanomix , the leading provider of Data-Powered Production™ for precision manufacturers, will showcase Digital Production Bundles™ at IMTS 2026, Booth #135521 , September 14-19 in Chicago, and prove what happens when the shop floor goes paperless.

“Walk any shop floor, and you’ll see it: the print clipped to the bench, the setup sheet buried in someone’s email, and an operator halfway back to the office just to confirm they’re running the right rev,” said Greg McHale, Founder and CEO of Datanomix. “That’s not a process; That’s a scavenger hunt. Datanomix Digital Production Bundles put the right information to the right people and machine, at the right time.”

Built on the G-Code Cloud™ + DNC platform, each bundle delivers a complete part recipe to the operator via the Machine Heads Up Display (HUD) — the same workspace they already use for production monitoring . Every asset in the bundle is automatically paired by part number and machine, so an operator can’t pull last month’s revision or a setup sheet intended for a different cell. Every change is logged with who, what, when, and why, so engineering, planning, ops, and operators all work from a single source of truth.

Typical workflows that go paperless with Digital Production Bundles:

The print, accessible at the machine

Digital setup sheets

Digital tooling sheets

Digital inspection sheets

Digital work instructions

And more

Getting files into a bundle is just as effortless. The new Datanomix Agent runs in the background on a programmer’s machine (Windows, Mac, or Linux) and keeps a local folder in sync with G-Code Cloud. Post a program out of CAM, and it automatically ends up in version control. No second workflow. No extra steps. Edits made in G-Code Cloud sync right back down.

It’s built for CMMC 2.0. Every asset in the bundle inherits the same encryption, role-based access, and audit trail as the G-code itself. CMMC’s Phase 2 timeline is under review right now, but the security expectations for the DoD supply chain aren’t going away, and with Datanomix Digital Production Bundles, they’re already handled.

See it live at IMTS 2026, Booth #135521 . Learn more at datanomix.io/g-code-cloud .

About Datanomix

Datanomix builds Data-Powered Production™ software for precision manufacturers who are done guessing at what’s happening on their floor. The company’s core offerings include its flagship Production Monitoring system, G-Code Cloud™, TMAC ai™, and ToolAnalytix. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Datanomix software analyzes machine-generated data to uncover the root causes of production challenges and provides prescriptive coaching to resolve them. For more information, visit www.datanomix.io .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bcd2db2-198f-458a-8156-cc86f7a66947

CONTACT: Datanomix Press Contact: Lisa Saunders lsaunders@datanomix.io 1-866-488-4369