Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong and News Media Group, Inc. Showcase the Ultimate “Cool for School” Tech and Learning Essentials on a Nationwide Satellite Media Tour

Curated Back-to-School Shopping Guide Combines Cutting-Edge Technology and Hands-On Learning Tools to Boost Student Productivity and Confidence

West Palm Beach, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – July 30, 2026) – As the new academic year approaches, parents and students across the country are actively searching for the best products to set themselves up for a seamless and successful year. To take the stress and guesswork out of back-to-school shopping, News Media Group, Inc. and Emmy® Award-winning Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong partnered with top brands to showcase this season’s ultimate “cool for school” must-haves.

Armstrong showcased a handpicked lineup of essential tech and everyday gear tailored for modern students. From major device upgrades and interactive learning resources to fun activity sets, it is all about making schoolwork manageable, inspiring creativity, and helping students start the year with complete confidence.

A recap of the roundup of products along with details can be found on IntheNews.tv.

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aIMx9WKyLk

Brands that were featured in the SMT included:

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i. A high-value thin and lightweight Windows laptop for consumers looking for a practical device for students, families, home offices, and every user.

Epson EcoTank ET-2900. The back-to-school tech solution for busy families and students. Its cartridge-free system with high-capacity refillable ink tanks eliminates the hassle of constantly replacing cartridges, so students can print schoolwork, study guides, family photos, creative projects, and more without worrying about running out of ink.

Crayola Markers, Crayons & Colored Pencils. As the #1 brand trusted by parents and teachers, Crayola helps kids stay prepared for the school year with trusted, high-quality creative supplies that support learning, self-expression, and classroom success.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8. It redefines what’s possible with a smartphone, seamlessly blending expansive viewing, AI-powered productivity, and premium performance in a sleek foldable design.

Epic Books for Kids. Epic is the leading digital reading platform for kids with a library of over 40,000 high-quality books.

All the details and links can be found on IntheNews.TV.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307380