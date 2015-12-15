PlainID serves Fortune 500 enterprises with authorization tools that govern human and AI agent access from a single PBAC system.

Enterprise organizations face a growing access governance gap as more AI agents enter production environments.

PlainID processes 4M+ authorization decisions monthly across enterprise applications, data layers, and AI agent workflows.

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PlainID delivers the enterprise authorization platform that replace hard-coded access controls that can’t govern AI agents, enabling Fortune 500 organizations, including two of the largest U.S. banks, to centralize and enforce Policy-Based Access Control across applications, data, APIs, and agentic AI systems from a single platform. Hard-coded and fragmented access controls are creating data leakage risk and governance blind spots at scale, and PlainID eliminates them with centralized policy management that spans every environment from the first deployment.

“Runtime authorization is the governance layer that determines whether AI initiatives can scale safely or stall at proof of concept,” said Gal Helemski, Co-Founder and CTO of PlainID. “Policy-Based Access Control gives organizations the control plane to say yes to complexity without accepting the risk that comes with it.”

Centralized authorization tools eliminate hard-coded access controls across enterprise environments

PlainID’s Policy 360 framework consolidates policy creation, governance, deployment, and audit into a single interface, closing the governance gap that expands with every new application, microservice, or data platform added to a fragmented environment. Security architects can discover every access rule across the environment, identify conflicts or redundancies, and enforce a consistent PBAC model without touching each application individually. For organizations running hundreds of services across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, centralized authorization tools are the prerequisite for both Zero Trust security architecture and operational efficiency.

Authorization tools deliver real-time policy decisions at enterprise scale

PlainID’s authorization management platform is purpose-built for high-availability, low-latency decision-making at the API layer, which lets it resolve access requests in milliseconds across multi-tenant SaaS, Kubernetes-native, and microservices environments. Enterprise evaluations for authorization tools turn on one criterion: can the system make access decisions fast enough to be invisible to the user and reliable enough to handle production volumes without degradation.

Buyers should request benchmark data at their actual transaction volumes since the difference between a platform designed for real-time decisions and one that adapted authentication infrastructure for authorization use cases becomes measurable under load. PlainID’s Authorization Platform provides out-of-the-box connectors for the applications, data platforms, and cloud services large enterprises already run, reducing integration complexity without sacrificing enforcement depth.

Authorization management for AI agents enforces non-human identity governance

An agent that can query enterprise data sources, invoke API tools, and take autonomous action across systems can expose sensitive data in seconds if no authorization boundary governs what it can access, process, or return. PlainID’s authorization for agentic AI workflows extends identity-aware PBAC to the full AI workflow: inputs, outputs, data retrieval, and MCP tool invocations. Organizations can define granular policies that control what data AI agents can access based on human and non-human identity context, ensuring every AI-driven workflow remains compliant with corporate and regulatory mandates.

This identity-aware model is also what makes Zero Trust achievable in practice. By enforcing Zero Standing Privileges, PlainID grants access only when context justifies it and removes it the moment that context changes, keeping standing entitlements from accumulating across human and non-human identities alike. For enterprises in regulated sectors, that dynamic enforcement is what turns authorization into audit-ready evidence where every decision is policy-driven, logged, and explainable against frameworks like Zero Trust and PCI DSS.

As AI agents gain traction across enterprise environments, the access governance model has to evolve to match. Authorization tools that enforce policy-based control over both human and non-human identities have become a prerequisite for running AI at production scale while maintaining the controls that auditors and regulators need. Organizations that treat authorization as an infrastructure decision today will be the ones that scale AI without incident tomorrow.

Frequently Asked Questions: Enterprise Authorization Tools

Question: What should enterprises look for when evaluating enterprise authorization tools?

Answer: Enterprises should prioritize four capabilities: centralized policy management across all environments, real-time decision performance at actual transaction volumes, support for both human and non-human identities, and integrations with the existing IAM, data, and application stack. Shortlisting on features alone without production-volume testing often reveals gaps after deployment.

Question: How does Policy-Based Access Control differ from traditional role-based access control for large enterprises?

Answer: RBAC assigns permissions at the role level, creating role explosion in complex enterprise environments. PBAC governs access based on dynamic attributes: user identity, resource sensitivity, time, geography, and context. For enterprises with multi-tenant environments, regulated data, or agentic AI systems, PBAC scales where RBAC can’t, enabling a define-once, enforce-everywhere policy across hundreds of applications.

Question: How do enterprise authorization tools handle access control for AI agents?

Answer: Authorization management platforms for AI agents enforce identity-aware policies at every step: what the agent can query, what actions it can take, and what it can return. Each AI agent must be governed as a non-human identity (NHI) with its own policy scope. Platforms without native NHI support can’t secure production AI deployments in regulated industries.

Question: How does authorization support Zero Trust security and regulatory compliance?

Answer: Authorization is the enforcement point for Zero Trust: it decides in real time whether a given human, service, or AI agent should have access based on identity and context rather than a standing permission. Policy-Based Access Control makes this auditable by externalizing access logic from individual applications, so every decision is logged and explainable.

About PlainID:

PlainID is the market-leading enterprise Runtime Authorization Platform that controls what every human, non-human, and AI agent can access, do, and expose in real time. By enforcing Zero Standing Privileges, PlainID ensures access is granted only when needed and dynamically adapts as context changes, securing applications, APIs, data, and agentic AI workflows at scale. Visit PlainID.com for more information.

CONTACT: Sarah Evans Head of PR, Zen Media sarah@zenmedia.com