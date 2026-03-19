Fly.io Doubles Down on Computers for Agents with $25M to Deliver the Next Generation of AI Infrastructure

Funding, customer adoption, and new CEO Scott Johnston accelerate Fly.io ’s vision for infrastructure purpose-built for AI agents and the applications they build

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI agents are transforming how software is built and deployed. For nearly a decade, Fly.io has helped developers build and run software. Now, as agents increasingly build, operate, and deploy software alongside people, Fly.io recognizes that AI agents require a fundamentally different kind of infrastructure than the disposable execution environments that defined the first wave of AI.

Fly.io is doubling down on computers for agents — connected infrastructure designed for AI agents and the applications they build. Fly.io gives agents real computers that have durable disk drives, secure connectivity to other systems, and the ability to scale to millions of instances to power production AI applications.

Fly.io just closed its strongest quarter in company history, driven almost entirely by agent workloads. More than 37,000 customers build on Fly.io , and more than 8,000 of them are agent-native. Over the past 12 months, revenue from the company’s largest agent-native customers has grown nearly 12 times. Among the company’s largest customers overall, agent-native companies now represent approximately two-thirds of revenue. Agent-first companies like Firecrawl, Kilocode, and Plastic Labs use Fly.io to build production AI applications that run continuously and perform real work.

To accelerate this opportunity, Fly.io also announced $25 million in Series D funding co-led by Dell Technologies Capital and Intel Capital, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, EQT, Geodesic, and YC. Martin Casado, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, and Daniel Docter, managing director at Dell Technologies Capital, will join the company’s board of directors. The investment will accelerate Fly.io’s leadership in computers for agents as organizations increasingly build and deploy production agentic AI applications.

Fly.io also announced that Scott Johnston has joined as CEO and a member of the board. Johnston previously served as CEO of Docker and held leadership roles at Puppet, Loudcloud, and Netscape, helping scale infrastructure platforms through major shifts in software development. Founder Kurt Mackey will remain on Fly.io’s board and transition to an advisory role, continuing to help shape the company’s long-term technical vision.

“We evaluated a number of platforms for running agents, but Fly was the only one that treated long-running, stateful compute as a first-class primitive rather than something bolted on,” said Moin Nadeem, co-founder of Phonic. “Being able to run agent environments close to data and inference is exactly the foundation our product depends on. Fly is building the execution layer the agent ecosystem actually needs, and that’s why we’re betting on them.”

“Every wave of infrastructure is defined by who its primary user is, and for the first time that user isn’t necessarily a person. That changes what a computer has to look like,” said Martin Casado, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “Fly has spent years building infrastructure for that shift and is giving agents real computers instead of disposable sandboxes. We believed in that path early, and we think Fly is the platform on which this gets built.”

“Every platform shift looks obvious in hindsight and contested in the moment — and having seen a few up close, this has the same shape. Agents — the new interface for people — need real computers of their own. Whoever gets that infrastructure right will define the next decade of computing,” said Scott Johnston, CEO of Fly.io. “Fly has been building toward this for years, and I joined to help build the category and scale the company driving it.”

“When we started Fly.io, we felt devs shouldn’t have to choose between infra that was powerful and a setup that was easy to use. That’s the reason we built software that feels like real computers,” said Kurt Mackey, founder of Fly.io. “The rise of AI agents just means we need powerful, easy infra even more than we did before, and we’re going to need serious focus and speed to get there. Scott is the right person to make that happen.”

About Fly.io

Fly.io builds computers for agents — connected infrastructure designed for AI agents and the applications they build. Unlike disposable execution environments, Fly.io gives agents real computers that have durable disk drives, secure connectivity to other systems, and the ability to scale to millions of instances to power production AI applications. Hundreds of thousands of developers across more than 37,000 customers use Fly.io to power production applications. Learn more at fly.io.

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