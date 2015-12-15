As AI agents become more commonly integrated into ecommerce workflows, GetHookd has launched an API and Model Context Protocol server that enables businesses to automate ad research, creative generation, and competitive analysis within existing AI-powered systems.

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – July 31, 2026) – GetHookd has announced the launch of its API and MCP Server, enabling ecommerce brands to connect advertising research and creative generation capabilities directly into AI-powered workflows through an open integration standard.

GetHookd Releases API & MCP Server for AI-Powered Ecommerce Ad Research

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More information is available at https://www.gethookd.ai/api/.

The announcement comes as the Model Context Protocol gains momentum across the AI industry. Originally introduced as an open standard for connecting AI assistants with external data and software tools, MCP is now being adopted by organizations building AI agents that can access business tools and automate complex tasks. The protocol is being applied across industries beyond its origins in software development.

For ecommerce businesses, this shift creates new opportunities to connect advertising research and creative development within a single AI-driven process. Rather than switching between multiple platforms, AI agents can retrieve competitive advertising data and generate new concepts as part of a unified automated workflow, GetHookd notes.

GetHookd’s API and MCP Server provide direct access to the company’s advertising intelligence platform, including a library of more than 65 million Meta, TikTok, and Google advertisements. The integration supports ecommerce product research, dropshipping analysis, and digital marketing applications, and connects with the company’s AI-powered Ad Generator – allowing AI agents to transform research insights into draft advertising concepts within the same workflow.

As AI-powered tools become more common in ecommerce and digital marketing, businesses are increasingly seeking integrations that work within existing systems rather than requiring separate processes. GetHookd’s API and MCP Server are designed to support that by allowing marketers to automate research, reduce repetitive tasks, and accelerate creative development.

About GetHookd

GetHookd is a creative intelligence platform founded in 2024, offering AI-driven ad research, competitor analysis, creative production tools, and campaign performance analytics within a single platform. The service is designed to help performance marketers, ecommerce brands, and media buyers improve ad effectiveness and reduce acquisition costs.

For more information, visit https://www.gethookd.ai/mcp/.

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