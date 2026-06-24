HoneyBook Study Finds 95% of Photographers Still Managing Workflows and Client Relationships Manually





SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New HoneyBook data shows photographers lack a connected system to manage their work after the shoot, turning every client into a stack of manual handoffs, as HoneyBook brings photo galleries and mini-session booking into the platform.

HoneyBook , the leading client flow management platform for photographers, today released new findings on how photographers track and manage their workflows after the shoot. Only 5.2% of professional photographers have a fully integrated post-shoot workflow, and the other 95% are still bridging their business tools and gallery delivery manually, shoot after shoot, according to the study, which surveyed 425 U.S. professional photographers.

The findings arrive as HoneyBook rolls out a set of features aimed squarely at automating photographers’ manual workflows , with solutions for consolidated messaging, mini-session booking, tap-to-pay billing and sharable photo galleries all built directly into HoneyBook’s client management platform.

Key Takeaways From the Study

Only 5.2% of professional photographers have a fully integrated workflow after the shoot; the other 95% still move every client from their business tools to gallery delivery manually.

More than half copy-paste client information from their CRM into gallery software by hand (51.1%) and manually email gallery links (55.5%) for every client.

The manual post-shoot handoff demands roughly 30 to 60 minutes per client and intensifies with growth, as higher-earning photographers do even more of it by hand.

The handoff between finishing a shoot and delivering the gallery, has become one of the most time-consuming parts of running a photography business, and much of it is undocumented and marked by process friction, taking place across a dozen open tabs.

“Photographers often tell us that the part of the job no one sees is what happens after the shoot. Editing is the craft, but around it sits a stack of repetitive handoffs: moving the same client information from one tool to the next, rebuilding the same gallery flow for every booking, and so forth,” said Amit Drenger, leading HoneyBook for Photographers.

“That is the gap we set out to close. We brought galleries into HoneyBook itself, so the final delivery lives in the same place a photographer already runs the inquiry, the booking, and the payment. The point was never to automate photographers out of their own process. It is to give photographers one system to track and manage the whole workflow and keep every client in one place, so they stay in command of the work without losing the personal relationship that earned it.”

What Can Photographers Use to Keep Track of Every Shoot, So Nothing Falls Through The Cracks?

This is one of the most challenging and friction-laden aspects of running an independent photography business. The study found that more than half of photographers (51.1%) copy-paste client information from their CRM into their gallery software by hand for every single client. Another 55.5% manually email gallery links, and 44.2% build a brand-new gallery from scratch each time.

For a photographer managing nine active clients in a month, that is nine copy-pastes, nine manual emails, and nine galleries built from zero. The study puts the cost at roughly 30 to 60 minutes of manual handoff per client. With no unified system to manage it, most of that detail lives in the photographer’s head until, on a busy day, something slips.

HoneyBook’s answer is to take the separate gallery tool out of the equation. Photo galleries are now built directly into HoneyBook, so the final delivery lives in the same place as the inquiry, the contract, and the payment. Galleries are included in existing subscriptions, with unlimited storage on premium plans, so photographers are freed from the need to copy-paste client details between tools and no longer have to rebuild the same gallery for every client.

How Can Photographers Handle Busier Shoot Seasons When Inquiries Spike?

The manual work challenge does not ease with success. A photographer who runs their business smoothly with two or three clients at a time can find the same process buckling when inquiries spike, because every new booking adds another round of the same manual handoffs.

Higher-earning photographers actually do even more manual work, emailing gallery links by hand at a higher rate than lower earners (60.8% versus 52.5%), and higher volume turns their busiest revenue days into logistical headaches. Every booking runs through the same long chain, from inquiry and scheduling to contract, shoot, post-production, gallery, and payment, and when those steps live in separate tools, there is no single place to see where a client stands.

Indeed, the pre-shoot phase of managing a photography business comes with its own challenges, as documented in data published by HoneyBook in late June .

For those high-volume stretches, HoneyBook’s new mini-session booking flow lets a photographer set a session up once, with the contract and deposit attached, so clients book their own slot, sign, and pay without a single follow-up. A weekend of back-to-back sessions then runs on the flow the photographer built, rather than turning into a logistical headache.

Is There a Better Way for Photographers to Manage Inquiries Across Text, Email, and DM?

Inquiries rarely arrive in one place. A photographer fielding messages across a personal phone, an inbox, and social DMs has no single thread, and the one who answers first often wins the booking.

HoneyBook’s two-way texting solution gives a photographer a dedicated business number that routes text conversations into the same project as the inquiry, the booking, and the gallery, so the whole exchange with a client stays in one thread instead of scattered across separate apps.

What is a User-Friendly System for Photographers to Manage Their workflow?

HoneyBook for Photographers connects the entire client flow in one place, from first inquiry and booking through contracts, payments, and, for the first time, the final gallery. A photographer can manage every project, keep track of every client, and keep client communication in one place, whether an inquiry arrives by email, text, or an Instagram DM.

Instead of holding the details in their head or rebuilding the same handoff for each client, the photographer sets the flow up once, in their own way, and sees exactly where every booking and client stands, so nothing falls through the cracks and the busiest weeks stay under control, while the personal relationship stays theirs.

About the Study

HoneyBook Photographer Focus Study, Q2 FY26. Findings are based on a survey of N=425 U.S.-based professional photographers. Figures drawn from sub-samples are noted as such where cited.

About HoneyBook

HoneyBook is the leading client flow management platform that makes it easy for independent business owners to sell and deliver their services online. Offering powerful tools for communication, contracts, invoicing, payments, and more, the platform puts independent professionals in control of their process and client experience. HoneyBook is trusted by over 100,000 service-based businesses in the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom that have booked more than $10 billion in business on the platform. The company has offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, with remote staff worldwide. Learn more at HoneyBook.com .

Contact

Dan Edelstein

HoneyBook

pr@inboundjunction.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/880b805b-7595-41bd-8c63-fb46a8d97e81