Hong Kong Book Fair, Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks all open today

HONG KONG, July 15, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 36th Hong Kong Book Fair, the 9th Sports and Leisure Expo and the 6th World of Snacks all open today, and will run concurrently for seven days (15 to 21 July) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). With just one ticket, the public and tourists can enjoy a vibrant summer event that combines the joy of reading, sports and leisure, and tasty snacks from around the world. An opening ceremony was held today, with Cheuk Wing-hing, Acting Chief Secretary for Administration of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), officiating and delivering the opening address, while Professor Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, delivered the welcome remarks.

Professor Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, said: “The Hong Kong Book Fair is not only one of Asia’s most influential cultural events, but also an important platform that connects different cultures and promotes mutual learning and exchange. This year, the Hong Kong Book Fair Cultural Events Advisory Panel selected ‘Reading the World: Cultural Legacy | Joyful Journeys’ as the theme of the year. Through reading, we hope to inspire readers to set out from Hong Kong to explore the history, culture and way of life of destinations around the world. Authors, scholars and cultural figures from across the globe will gather in Hong Kong to exchange ideas and insight, further reinforcing Hong Kong’s unique role as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.”

He added: “Building on the synergy of the three concurrent events, this year’s Book Fair will be held alongside the Sports and Leisure Expo and the World of Snacks. Together, the three fairs have attracted more than 770 exhibitors, offering residents and tourists a rich experience that combines reading, sports and gastronomy, making it one of the highlights of Hong Kong’s summer events.”

The Eight Seminar Series connects authors and readers

The Hong Kong Book Fair features eight themed seminar series, including Theme of the Year, Renowned Writers, English and International Reading, World of Knowledge, Children and Youth Reading, Hong Kong Cultural and Historical, Lifestyle, and Personal Development and Spiritual Growth. Spreading across a wide spectrum of cultural and lifestyle topics, the seminars provide readers with valuable opportunities to engage with authors, scholars and cultural figures from around the world. The Theme of the Year Seminar Series features Cheng Po-hung, Museum Expert Adviser of the Hong Kong Museum of History, who takes readers on a journey through Hong Kong’s century-long history of tourist attractions and entertainment landmarks (15 July). Chinese modern literature scholar Xu Zidong will share his insight on society and the literary landscape (18 July), while Cantonese opera star Law Kar-ying, together with Alisa Shum, former Chief Executive of the Chinese Artists Association of Hong Kong, will discuss the inheritance of Cantonese opera (19 July).

The Renowned Writers Seminar Series, co-organised with Ming Pao and Yazhou Zhoukan, also features an impressive line-up. Hong Kong cultural studies scholar Louis Yu discusses the importance of urban culture in global sustainable development (15 July). One of the leading figures of Chinese avant-garde fiction, Su Tong, will explore how literature springs from everyday life through the theme of life and writing (17 July). Liu Zhenyun, whose work was selected among Yazhou Zhoukan’s top 10 Chinese Novels, will deliver a sharing on his recent works and the art of literary storytelling (18 July). Acclaimed novelist Bi Feiyu, recipient of theZhuangZhongWen Literature Prize and the Lu Xun Literary Prize, will lead readers in exploring the boundless possibilities of fiction writing (19 July).

The English and International Reading Seminar Series presents diverse international perspectives. British poet and novelist Luke Kennard will examine the distinctive dimensions of contemporary literature and art (16 July), while Swedish fantasy novelist Kristina Dowling will share her publishing journey and creative experiences (18 July). To promote cultural exchange between Hong Kong and ASEAN, the HKTDC is collaborating with the Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation to present the inaugural ASEAN Literary Festival under the English and International Reading Seminar Series. Featured speakers include Eka Kurniawan, one of Indonesia’s most internationally influential contemporary novelists, who will explore the cultural background of Indonesian literature (18 July). Renowned Indonesian-born Singaporean author Clarissa Goenawan, who will join Marga Ortigas, a Philippine author and former war correspondent of nearly 30 years, to discuss cross-border storytelling from the perspective of women writers (18 July).

Other seminar series also feature distinguished speakers. Liu Heung Shing, the first Chinese recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography, will share stories from his journeys through countries along the Belt and Road captured through his lens (16 July). Former President of the Legislative Council Jasper Tsang will reflect on his early political awakening and life journey (18 July), while Ronnie Chan, Honorary Chair of Hang Lung Group and Hang Lung Properties and Founding Chairman of the China Heritage Fund, will recount the history and restoration of the Palace of Established Happiness in the Forbidden City (19 July).

World of Art & Culture showcases the charm of travel literature

Continuing to be sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of HKSAR, the World of Art & Culture presents the exhibition “World in Words, A Voyage of the Heart”, inviting readers on a journey of cultural discovery. Featuring the dual angles of “Local Eye” and “Global Eye”, the exhibition connects Hong Kong with the wider world through literature and culture. Interactive installations recommend books and Hong Kong in-depth travel itineraries based on visitors’ reading preferences and personalities. The exhibition showcases more than 200 books and exhibits from around the world in collaboration with participating organisations and Consulates-General in Hong Kong. More than 35 events, including seminars and workshops, will be held throughout the exhibition, further enriching visitors’ cultural exploration experience.

Diverse thematic zones present cultural creativity

Chinese Mainland Publishers will showcase around 20,000 quality publications, with Yunnan serving as this year’s featured province. By showcasing quality Yunnan publications, Elephant IP products, and culture-infused items including Yunnan tea, coffee and flowers, the pavilion will present the province’s rich and diverse ethnic cultures, unique ecological environment, and distinctive cultural and tourism resources. In addition, the Guangdong Publishing Pavilion will feature a dedicated “Qiaopi Cultural Zone”, displaying books on Chaoshan’s emigrant heritage and letter-writing culture, allowing readers to appreciate the deep family bonds and patriotic sentiments of Chinese communities abroad.

The Book Fair continues to feature the Cultural and Creative Space this year. Among the exhibitors, the Fujian delegation will make its debut with 10 cultural and creative enterprises, showcasing Dehua porcelain, ceramics from the Jian kiln porcelain, Shoushan stone carvings, highlighting the province’s profound cultural heritage. The Hangzhou Pavilion presents traditional mortise and tenon structure craftsmanship, heritage printing techniques, and trendy collectibles and cultural products themed around West Lake, showcasing the city’s distinctive cultural character. Hong Kong exhibitor Tsi Ku Chai adopts a marketplace concept, featuring premium designer toys, products from leading blind-box brand 52TOYS, and merchandise featuring internationally renowned IPs.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (Booths: 3CON-065, 3CON-066) will present a themed exhibition designed to offer children, teenagers and parents engaging “learning-through-play” experiences. Through interactive sports activities, visitors can learn about cyber literacy, emotional management, social skills, time management and financial literacy. During the weekend, visitors can also enjoy complimentary arm or face painting by the Club’s CARE@hkjc volunteer painters. Participants who complete the activities will receive a limited-edition souvenir, available while stocks last.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life, csl x HKT education (Booth: 1B-C02) will showcase and offer over 1,000 AI and smart products, alongside exclusive education offers to help students easily upgrade their devices and gear up for the new school year. The first 1,000 local students and staff who visit the booth and newly register as HKT education “Education Offers” members will receive a gift pack, available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

Sports and Leisure Expo offers a diverse range of sports experiences

The Hong Kong Sports Institute (Booth: 5C-B02) celebrates its 35th anniversary this year with a themed exhibition at the Sports and Leisure Expo in tribute to Hong Kong athletes, showcasing the achievements and medals of Hong Kong medallists at past Asian Games. Visitors can also take part in the interactive “35-second Fitness Challenge”, designed to test endurance and speed. Now TV (Booth: 5C-C02) will also set up multiple large screens at the expo to broadcast major sporting events, allowing visitors to enjoy the excitement of sporting occasions all in one place.

The Travel & Tourism zone welcomes Türkiye and Korea for the first time this year, showcasing their distinctive cultures and arts. The Türkiye Attractions (Booth: 5C-A05) will feature mosaic lamps, Turkish sand coffee, ceramic glazing and marble candles. The Korea Attractions (Booth: 5B-E06) will highlight Korean lifestyle and pop culture. Returning on a larger scale this year, the Thailand Attractions (Booth: 5B-E02) introduces two themed travel experiences, showcasing destinations for relaxation and sports, as well as trendy attractions and leisure activities. Visitors can also enjoy complimentary authentic Thai massage sessions from 15 to 18 July.

The Sports and Leisure Expo will also host a series of athlete sharing sessions, including separate sessions featuring former Hong Kong Division 1 basketball player and renowned basketball coach Leung Chun-hung (Coach Fui), and Hong Kong freestyle rope skipping athlete Wong Tin-yau, winner of the men’s individual all-round champion at the World Rope Skipping Championships, who will share their sporting journeys. On 18 July, the Hong Kong China Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness will host a preview performance by a number of current Hong Kong bodybuilding team members for the Hong Kong Bodybuilding Open Championships 2026.

Embark on a global flavour journey at the World of Snacks

The World of Snacks brings together more than 1,300 snacks from nearly 30 countries and regions, organised into six themed zones: Travel Delight, Chocolate and Sweet Factory, Oldie Snacks, Yummy & Healthy, Party Time and Snack Bar. From classic favourites to innovative creations, the fair offers a wide range of snacks. The Nutter Company (Booth: 5B-C07) will present a range of locally handmade nut butter ice cream. Azure Asia (Booth: 5B-C22) will showcase healthy snacks and beverages made without additives or artificial sweeteners. Award-winning social enterprise Time To Gold (Booth: 5B-A27) will feature traditional local pastries and snacks handcrafted by senior women, promoting elderly employment while preserving Hong Kong’s culinary heritage. Belton Group Limited (Booth: 5B-C08) will introduce Thai-style crispy grilled squid and crispy salted-egg salmon. Visitors can also participate in a series of interactive activities, including a black sesame roll making demonstration (16 July) and a Junior Sommelier Workshop (Mocktail Version) (17 July).

Hong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks

Date 15-21 July 2026 (Wednesday to Tuesday) Opening hours Hong Kong Book Fair

15-20 July – 10am to 10pm

21 July – 9am to 5pm Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks

15-16 July – 10am to 9pm

17-18 July – 10am to 10pm

19-20 July – 10am to 9pm

21 July – 9am to 5pm Venue Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Admission Adult: HK$30

Child: HK$10 (for primary school students/children under 1.2m tall)

*Children aged 3 and under and adults aged 65 and over will be admitted free of charge. Tickets E-tickets will be available for sale via the e-ticketing sponsor The Club and ticketing partners 01 Space, 7-Eleven App, AlipayHK, Alipay and Octopus app. Tickets can be purchased in person at all 7-Eleven and Circle K stores. Concessionary tickets Morning admission tickets (entry before noon, same price for adults and children): HK$10 (pay directly by Octopus for admission at the hall entrances only) Special re-entry promotion: Visitors who purchase a regular adult ticket (HK$30) or child ticket (HK$10) dated 15 or 16 July can enjoy free admission once in each of the following time slots by presenting the whole stub attached to the admission ticket or re-entry coupon distributed onsite:1) 17-19 July (Friday to Sunday) after 7pm2) 20 July (Monday) after 7pmNote: this offer is not applicable to other types of admission tickets (including morning admission tickets, concessionary tickets, VIP tickets and complimentary tickets) Super Pass: HK$88Passholders have unlimited entry to the Book Fair and can use the special access channel to minimise queuing time. Ticket concession for tourists: Tourists to Hong Kong can purchase a HK$20 concession ticket at the fairground’s ticketing counters by presenting valid travel documents. Ticket concession for persons with disabilities:Persons with disabilities can purchase a HK$10 concession ticket, either by using an “Octopus with persons with disabilities status” for direct payment at entrance gates or by presenting their valid “Registration Card for Persons with Disabilities” issued by the Labour and Welfare Bureau at the conference hall ticket office. Hong Kong Book Fair website and Mobile app www.hkbookfair.com/en

hkbookfair.hktdc.com/HKBookfairApp.html (Check out the details of the book fair and register for the seminar) Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo website https://www.hktdc.com/event/hksportsleisureexpo/en World of Snacks website https://www.hktdc.com/event/worldofsnacks/en



Photo download: https://bit.ly/4f0IUPo

The Hong Kong Book Fair opens today alongside the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks. Together, the three summer events feature more than 770 exhibitors. Cheuk Wing-hing, Acting Chief Secretary for Administration of the Government of the HKSAR, attended today’s opening ceremony as guest of honour. HKTDC Chairman Professor Frederick Ma delivered the welcome remarks at today’s opening ceremony. (Front row, left to right) Li Chunsheng, Head of the Chinese Mainland Publishers and Editor-in-Chief of People’s Publishing House, Sophia Chong, HKTDC Executive Director, Wen Hongwu, Chairman of China Publishing Group Corporation, Cheuk Wing-hing, Acting Chief Secretary for Administration of the Government of the HKSAR, Professor Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, Peng Bin, Deputy Director General of the Publicity Department of the CPC Yunnan Provincial Party Committee, Zhang Xiaoying, Deputy Director General of the Import and Export Administration Bureau of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and distinguished guests attended the opening ceremony. Book lovers eagerly await the opening of the Book Fair, ready to get their hands on their favourite titles as the annual cultural event gets under way. Echoing this year’s theme, the World of Art & Culture presents the “World in Words, A Voyage of the Heart” exhibition, inviting visitors to journey through the literature and culture of Hong Kong and beyond. The Cultural and Creative Space returns to the Book Fair this year, featuring intangible cultural heritage crafts from Fujian and Hangzhou, together with distinctive cultural and creative products and IP merchandise. The Hong Kong Sports Institute showcases Teamie, its 35th anniversary mascot, and presents a themed exhibition paying tribute to Hong Kong athletes, highlighting the achievements and medals of Hong Kong medallists at past Asian Games. The Travel & Tourism zone welcomes Türkiye and Korea for the first time this year, while the Thailand Attractions returns on a larger scale. Each booth showcases a range of products and experiences, offering a glimpse into the distinctive cultures of these destinations. The World of Snacks brings together over 1,300 snacks from nearly 30 countries and regions, featuring everything from classic favourites to innovative new flavours.



Media enquiries

Hong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks

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HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

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Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo, World of Snacks

HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Stanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.org

HKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.

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