Insignary Launches Clarity On-Demand: SBOMs, No Annual Commitment Required



TORONTO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Enterprise-grade binary software verification for one project, one team, or one compliance deadline — without an annual commitment.

According to Insignary Inc. , a leader in software supply chain security and binary software composition analysis (SCA), most organizations cannot independently verify what is actually inside the software they deploy — because traditional SCA tools read what software claims to contain, not what it actually contains. Today, the company announced Insignary Clarity On-Demand, a self-service, pay-per-project offering that gives any organization immediate access to patented SCA and Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation — with no annual subscription required.

Clarity On-Demand is designed for two groups: teams that want to evaluate Insignary Clarity before committing to a full enterprise deployment, and smaller organizations that need professional-grade SBOM generation and vulnerability visibility for a specific project but do not require an annual enterprise subscription. Both now have direct access — on their own timeline — to the same binary-level analysis that Insignary’s enterprise customers rely on.

The urgency is real. Canada’s Bill C-8, which enacts the Critical Cyber Systems Protection Act (CCSPA), received Royal Assent on June 16, 2026, and will introduce mandatory supply chain risk management obligations — phased in over the coming months — for designated operators across sectors including banking, telecommunications, energy, and transportation.[1] The U.S. FDA now requires SBOMs in premarket submissions for connected “cyber devices.”[2] For many organizations, the compliance clock is already running — and waiting for an annual procurement cycle is no longer an option.

“You cannot verify an SBOM by reading the manifest that created it. You verify an SBOM by examining the software that was actually built, shipped, and deployed. Clarity On-Demand makes that level of verification accessible to any organization — from a development team preparing for its first compliance audit to an enterprise team evaluating binary SCA for the first time.” — Taek Wan Kim, President & CEO, Insignary

WHAT CLARITY ON-DEMAND INCLUDES

Each Clarity On-Demand subscription provides two weeks of access to the Insignary Clarity platform for a single user and a single project. Within that window, users can:

Generate a complete SBOM from source code and compiled binaries

Receive automated license and security risk alerts

Identify components associated with known patent licensing risks

Receive alerts for known exploits tied to identified components

Clarity On-Demand is available on a self-service, pay-per-project basis with plans based on scan volume. Teams with larger scan volumes or those requiring a consultant-curated audit report can contact Insignary directly for a customized engagement. Full pricing details are available at insignary.com/clarity-on-demand .

First-time users receive 50% off their first Clarity On-Demand project. To claim the offer, email on-demand@insignary.com.

WHY BINARY-LEVEL MATTERS — EVEN FOR A SINGLE PROJECT

Most traditional SBOM tools rely on what developers declare, scanning package manager files rather than the software itself — so AI-generated code, vendor libraries, and statically linked binaries that bypass package managers often go undetected. Clarity On-Demand instead extracts fingerprints directly from compiled binary code, using the same patented technology as Insignary’s enterprise platform, to identify every open-source component present regardless of whether it was declared. The U.S. National Security Agency recommends exactly this approach, advising that national security system owners “obtain SBOMs and associated vulnerability and code quality information from analysis of software binaries.”[3]

TRUSTED BY GOVERNMENTS AND GLOBAL ENTERPRISES

BearingPoint serves as the company’s exclusive distributor across Europe. Cybertrust Japan drives adoption across Japanese manufacturing under a joint SBOM initiative. Reselling partner TechMatrix supports distribution across the region. Customers include government organizations and global leaders across electronics, defense, financial services, automotive, manufacturing, medical devices, and other technology sectors.

About Insignary

Insignary Inc. is a Toronto-based cybersecurity company specializing in binary software composition analysis (SCA) and software supply chain security. Its patented technology identifies open-source software components, vulnerabilities, and software provenance directly from compiled binaries, without requiring access to source code. The company’s flagship platform, Insignary Clarity, is used by enterprises, governments, and software vendors worldwide, and is supported by strategic investors and partners including BearingPoint in Europe; Cybertrust Japan and TechMatrix in Japan; and TMA Solutions. For more information, users can visit www.insignary.com .

References

[1] Government of Canada — Bill C-8, Royal Assent June 16, 2026 — https://www.canada.ca/en/public-safety-canada/news/2026/06/government-of-canada-strengthens-cyber-security-and-critical-infrastructure-with-royal-assent-of-bill-c8.html

[2] U.S. FDA — Cybersecurity in Medical Devices: SBOM required in premarket submissions — https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/cybersecurity-medical-devices-quality-system-considerations-and-content-premarket-submissions

[3] NSA — Recommendations for Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) Management, December 2023 — https://media.defense.gov/2023/Dec/14/2003359097/-1/-1/0/CSI-SCRM-SBOM-MANAGEMENT.PDF

Contact

Principal Solutions Architect

Jessica Lee

Insignary

jessicalee@insignary.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4822001d-331f-4446-962d-6d33fbbf2d49