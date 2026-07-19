INVEST Fair 2026 Concludes Successful Two-Day Event with Over 100 Speakers, 40 Exhibitors and over 70 Hours of Investment Insights

Held on 18–19 July 2026 at Hall 1, 2 & 3, at Mid Valley Exhibition Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

Featured more than 100 speakers, 40 exhibitors, alongside 70 hours of panel discussions and talks covering capital markets, stock investing, equities, wealth management, personal finance and financial technology.

Introduced new event highlights including Duit Fest, Career Partner Area, Golden Ball Pit Challenge, Kick & Win Challenge, and Pickleball Bull League.

Lucky draws engaged visitors throughout the event, with cash prizes and rewards worth up to RM100,000

Participants turn out at INVEST Fair 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – INVEST Fair 2026, Malaysia’s largest retail investment fair, successfully concluded after attracting more than 15,000 visitors over two days at Mid Valley Exhibition Centre, Hall 1, 2 & 3, on 18 and 19 July 2026. Organised by ShareInvestor Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a leading provider of investor relations solutions, market intelligence and financial education, the event brought together investors, financial institutions and industry experts to explore the latest developments in investing, finance and financial technology.

[L-R] Dato’ Fad’l Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia and Mr Christopher Lee, Chief Executive Officer and Director of AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Officiating the event, Dato’ Fad’l Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia, said, “While saving helps build financial discipline and security, investing allows Malaysians to put their money to work, grow their wealth over time and work towards their long-term financial goals. It is encouraging to see more Malaysians taking that step, with more than 325,000 new retail CDS accounts opened as at mid-June this year. As participation grows, investors need access to trusted information, practical knowledge and the confidence to navigate the market. Through investor education initiatives and a wider range of investment opportunities, Bursa Malaysia is committed to helping Malaysians invest with confidence while participating in the nation’s economic growth.”

This year’s edition featured more than 100 speakers and 40 exhibitors, across 70 hours of panel discussions and talks covering capital markets, equities, wealth management, personal finance and financial technology.

Themed “Money. Finance. Technology.”, INVEST Fair 2026 explored how artificial intelligence, digital platforms and emerging financial technologies are reshaping the investment landscape while equipping retail investors with the knowledge and tools to make more informed financial decisions.

Mr Christopher Lee (李锡良), Chief Executive Officer and Director of AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd., the holding company of ShareInvestor Malaysia, said, “Access to sophisticated tools is no longer the exclusive domain of institutional investors. However, with more data comes more noise, and successful investors will be those who know how to interpret information and make informed decisions. That is what INVEST Fair is designed to support. By bringing together investors and industry professionals on a single platform, the event enables visitors to learn from experts, engage directly with market participants and gain practical insights that help them make more informed financial and investment decisions.”

Participants demonstrated strong interest in topics including equities, wealth creation, property investment and trading strategies, with many sessions drawing full audiences throughout the two-day event. Talks were conducted in English, Bahasa Malaysia and Mandarin, making investment education accessible to Malaysians from diverse backgrounds and levels of investing experience.

Ms Stephanie Tan, Director, Group Commercial & Market Coverage of Bursa Malaysia

Among the event’s highlights was the fireside chat, “Mapping Malaysia’s Investment Future”, featuring Ms Stephanie Tan, Director, Group Commercial & Market Coverage of Bursa Malaysia, moderated by Dr Wong Chin Yoong, Professor in Economics at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman. The discussion explored Bursa Malaysia’s role in strengthening Malaysia’s capital market ecosystem and supporting long-term economic growth through the Capital Market Masterplan 2026-2030, which outlines key priorities and initiatives to strengthen Malaysia’s capital market ecosystem and support the nation’s broader economic growth agenda.

Ms Stephanie Tan, Director, Group Commercial & Market Coverage of Bursa Malaysia, said, “The Malaysian capital market is becoming more accessible, more diverse and more relevant to everyday investors. Bursa Malaysia is expanding investment opportunities and strengthening the market ecosystem so that more Malaysians can participate in wealth creation, while supporting the growth of the businesses and industries shaping Malaysia’s future economy.”

This year’s edition also introduced several new highlights that expanded the visitor experience beyond traditional investment discussions. These included Duit Fest, which focused on practical personal finance and everyday money management, the Career Partner Area, which connected visitors with career opportunities in the financial services industry, the Golden Ball Pit Challenge and Kick & Win Challenge, which offered interactive experiences for visitors, and the Pickleball Bull League, which added a lifestyle element and attracted strong public participation throughout the event.

Visitors also participated in interactive activities, competitions and lucky draws, with winners receiving cash prizes and rewards worth up to RM100,000.

As Malaysia’s premier retail investment event, INVEST Fair continues to promote financial literacy and encourage informed investing, reinforcing AlphaInvest’s commitment to providing a platform that connects investors, financial institutions and industry experts while fostering greater engagement within Malaysia’s capital market ecosystem.

About AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd. (www.alphainvestholdings.com)

A leading regional financial services, media and technology company, AlphaInvest Holdings Pte Ltd (“AlphaInvest” or the “Group”) was founded in 1999 to empower investors by providing them with trusted products and services for informed investment decision-making. Its core areas of business span investor relations, market data tools and investor education.

AlphaInvest Group operates the largest investor relations network in the region, with a customer base of about 700 public listed companies and a reach of over 300,000 people across its platforms. The Group has over 120 employees in four countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia).

The Group has made several strategic investments:

– in investor relations/public relations firm, Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd (www.waterbrooks.com.sg)

– in Singapore’s leading social media platform for investors, InvestingNote (www.investingnote.com).

InvestingNote is the largest and most active social platform for investments in Singapore and Malaysia. It is a community-driven platform designed specifically to help investors and traders to share ideas on stocks, news and insights through social networking and a variety of useful investment tools.

ShareInvestor (www.shareinvestor.com) provides online market data tools for multiple markets across its ShareInvestor Station™, ShareInvestor WebPro™ and ShareInvestor Mobile range of products.

AlphaInvest’s digital publications include:

– Investor-One (www.investor-one.com), a website on investor education, market news, corporate developments, and data analytics;

– Inve$t, the e-magazine published weekly in Singapore and Malaysia.

AlphaInvest organises financial investment seminars and conferences for investors. Its annual large-scale events INVESTFAIR™(https://investfair.com.my/) in Malaysia and Singapore draws thousands of participants. Other key exhibitions include the largest REIT event ie REITS Symposium (www.reitsymposium.com).

Media Contact:

Mr Darren Chong

Head of Investor Platforms

ShareInvestor

Email: darren.chong@shareinvestor.com

Mobile/WhatsApp: (+60) 014-944-1639

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