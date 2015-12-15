Leading AI Video Generation Platform Revid.ai Launches MCP Server and Command-Line Tool, Giving AI Agents Direct Access to Video Production

Revid.ai opens its video production pipeline to autonomous AI agents, streamlining the creation process from script to publication.

Paris, FRANCE, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revid.ai, a leading AI video creation platform, has unveiled its latest innovation, the Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, alongside a command-line tool and a public API. This development allows autonomous AI agents to seamlessly manage the entire video production process, from script generation to publication, through a single set of calls.

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The introduction of the MCP server addresses a significant gap in agentic workflows. While AI agents have been capable of drafting video scripts and suggesting concepts, the subsequent production tasks—such as rendering, voice integration, captioning, and publishing—have traditionally required manual intervention. Revid.ai now offers these processes as callable tools, streamlining the workflow for creators.

The MCP server provides access to tools with stable names, including functionalities like render_video, get_project_status, export_video, clone_voice, schedule_publish, and publish_now. Agents can initiate a video rendering process, monitor its progress, and export or publish the final product efficiently.

At launch, nine production workflows are available, catering to various needs such as script-to-video, prompt-to-video, and audio-to-video. The platform supports diverse source materials, including prompts, scripts, links, and audio files.

“Most video models stop at the clip, which is honestly the least useful part of the job,” said Thibault Louis-Lucas (Tibo Maker), CEO and Co-funder of Revid.ai. “A clip still needs a script that holds attention, a voice, captions, the right aspect ratio, and someone to actually post it. That last mile is where the hours go. If an agent can’t close it, it hasn’t really automated anything—it has just handed a human a slightly shorter to-do list.”

The platform is designed to produce complete short films rather than isolated clips. Recent productions on Revid.ai range from 28 seconds to over two minutes, with all elements generated in a single pass. Users receive editable projects, allowing them to revise scripts, swap visuals, and adjust pacing post-generation, retaining full commercial rights without watermarks.

The MCP server is now available, supporting OAuth 2.1 for hosted agent clients and API-key authentication for local configurations. The command-line tool is publicly accessible and easy to install. References are available at Revid.ai automate video creation.

Press Inquiries

Thibault Louis-Lucas (Tibo Maker)

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https://www.revid.ai

tibo [at] revid.ai