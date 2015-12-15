Lightpath Secures Second Infrastructure Tenant on Its Eastern Pennsylvania AI-grade Fiber Infrastructure Build

10-year anchor agreement expands planned regional capacity by roughly 30% and adds an additional multi-gigawatt campus to Lightpath fiber infrastructure network

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightpath today announced it has secured a second infrastructure tenant on its previously announced 100% underground multi-conduit system fiber build in Eastern Pennsylvania, anchoring the expansion with a leading multinational data center developer and operator and reinforcing the investment case behind the company’s Susquehanna-region network.

The new tenant leverages more than 60% of Lightpath’s combined Eastern Pennsylvania in- process build, underscoring accelerating fiber infrastructure demand in the region.

“Power availability is reshaping where and how AI infrastructure gets built, and the result is dense clusters of demand concentrated in specific regions rather than one-off developments,” said Chris Morley , CEO of Lightpath. “We understood that dynamic in Eastern Pennsylvania and planned long-term capacity for the region, vs. a single bespoke customer requirement. Securing a second infrastructure tenant on this build validates that thesis and bolsters our investment case.”

“Speed and certainty are critical when customers are developing infrastructure at this scale,” said Tim Haverkate , Chief Commercial Officer at Lightpath. “Because our Eastern Pennsylvania build was already underway, we were able to avoid designing a separate build for this campus, increase the scale of the regional system and incorporate additional infrastructure within the existing construction schedule. That approach gives the customer a significant head start and aligns network delivery with its campus ready-for-service date.”

Looking forward, Lightpath is positioned to meet further dense-capacity requirements in Eastern Pennsylvania and to support tenants at existing and planned campuses with high-bandwidth connectivity to other markets — including New York, Ashburn and Columbus, and Chicago once the company’s recently announced Columbus–Chicago long-haul corridor is ready for service.

For more information about Lightpath, visit lightpathfiber.com , and follow Lightpath on LinkedIn .

About Lightpath

Lightpath owns, builds and operates an AI-grade, all-fiber network across major U.S. metro markets, delivering high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for cloud, hyperscale, data center and mission-critical enterprise workloads. Purpose-built for scale and resilience, Lightpath supports dark fiber, wavelength and Ethernet services with direct operational accountability from the teams that design and run the network. For more than 30 years, enterprises, public-sector organizations and cloud providers have trusted Lightpath to support essential systems and large-scale digital infrastructure. Lightpath is jointly owned by Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE: OPTU) and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

To learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations, visit lightpathfiber.com .

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