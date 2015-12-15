Matomo Study Finds 85% of U.S. Organizations Have Questioned Decisions Based on Analytics Data

A new Matomo study reveals a growing ‘trust gap’ in web analytics, with 85% of US organizations questioning business decisions based on analytics data. AI is increasing pressure on data quality, transparency, and control, as 70% of US respondents say AI-generated traffic is very important.

Auckland , New Zealand–(Newsfile Corp. – July 20, 2026) – Matomo study reveals a growing “trust gap” in web analytics as AI increases pressure on data quality, transparency and control.

Key findings include:

85% have questioned business decisions based on analytics data.

70% say AI traffic is very important.

61% rank data accuracy as the most important buying criterion.

Only 5% consider AI automation the top priority in an analytics platform.

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Eighty-five percent of US organizations have made business decisions based on analytics data they later questioned or found to be incomplete, according to an international study commissioned by Matomo.

The research, conducted by Censuswide, identifies what Matomo calls the “Analytics Trust Gap”: organizations trust their analytics, yet often discover its limitations only after business decisions have been made. In the US, 95% trust their analytics data, but 65% have repeatedly questioned decisions based on that data.

AI Increases the Pressure for Reliable Analytics Data

AI intensifies this challenge. As platforms such as ChatGPT and Perplexity become new sources of website traffic, analytics teams are having to measure behavior that differs from traditional search and referral traffic.

The US is the most AI-driven market in the study. 70% of US respondents say AI-generated traffic is very important to their business, while 50% say it is already having a significant impact on their analytics data.

AI is also reshaping measurement. In the US, 75% see new opportunities for analysis and automation, while 56% are rethinking performance measurement and 45% say AI is increasing uncertainty in their data. This reinforces the need for accurate and trustworthy analytics.

Trust Starts with Accurate and Privacy-Compliant Data

Fundamentals matter. When asked what an ideal analytics solution should prioritize, 41% of respondents in the US selected full privacy compliance, followed by 100% accurate data at 32%. By contrast, only 5% identified AI-powered automation as the top priority.

Data accuracy was the most important criterion when selecting a web analytics platform, cited by 61% of US respondents. Privacy and compliance followed at 45%, while 43% selected data ownership and control.

Data ownership and governance are now central to analytics trust. Ninety-six percent of US respondents consider them important to their analytics strategy, while 88% rate data sovereignty as important or critical.

“AI isn’t replacing the fundamentals of analytics. It is exposing them. Businesses need accurate, transparent and trustworthy analytics. Those that build trust into their analytics will make better decisions and strengthen customer confidence,” said Adam Taylor, CEO of Matomo.

About the Report

Censuswide surveyed 300 web analytics professionals across the US, Germany and France on behalf of Matomo in May 2026. Report available here

About Matomo

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, Matomo is a leading web analytics platform that helps organizations understand their audience while maintaining full control over their data. Used by more than 1.4 million websites worldwide, Matomo combines powerful analytics with data ownership. More about Matomo

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