Metatek-Group to Host 2026 Second Quarter Results Conference Call
Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – July 24, 2026) – Metatek-Group Ltd. (TSX: MTEK) (“Metatek” or the “Company“), today announced that it will release its 2026 second quarter results on Thursday, August 6, 2026, before the market opens. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call later that same day on Thursday, August 6, at 10:00 AM ET hosted by Dr. Mark Davies, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Nick Morgan, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
|Date:
|Thursday, August 6, 2026
|Time:
|10:00 am (ET)
|Dial in number:
|Canada/US: 1-833-752-3481
International: 1-647-260-0518
UK: 44-20-3514-3188
|Replay:
|USA/Canada Toll-Free: 1-855-669-9658
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 1518548
Available until September 6, 2026.
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html
Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call.
|Webcast:
|A live webcast will be available at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14770
The webcast will also be archived for replay.
A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations Events page on the Company’s website at https://investor.metatek-group.com/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast.
About Metatek
Metatek is a United Kingdom-based geophysical services company providing high-definition mapping of subsurface strategic and critical mineral natural resources, energy (including hydrocarbons), helium and hydrogen, for exploration and development. Unlike traditional exploration companies that rely solely on invasive or slow-moving technologies such as seismic surveys, Metatek delivers rapid data acquisition, processing and scientific interpretation across air, land, and sea environments. Metatek supports national energy security and fast-tracking of the discovery of hydrocarbons, minerals essential for sustainable power, such as lithium, nickel, and copper, as well as identifying reservoirs for natural hydrogen and geothermal energy.
To learn more, please visit: www.metatek-group.com
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Dennis Fong
Phone: (416) 283-9930
E-mail: dennis.fong@loderockadvisors.com
Media Relations
Oliver Chesher or Hannah Martland
Phone: +44 161 302 0671
Email: oc@galibierpr.co.uk
Email: hannah.martland@galibierpr.co.uk
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306375