Metatek-Group to Host 2026 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – July 24, 2026) – Metatek-Group Ltd. (TSX: MTEK) (“Metatek” or the “Company“), today announced that it will release its 2026 second quarter results on Thursday, August 6, 2026, before the market opens. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call later that same day on Thursday, August 6, at 10:00 AM ET hosted by Dr. Mark Davies, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Nick Morgan, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026 Time: 10:00 am (ET) Dial in number: Canada/US: 1-833-752-3481

International: 1-647-260-0518

UK: 44-20-3514-3188 Replay: USA/Canada Toll-Free: 1-855-669-9658

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 1518548

Available until September 6, 2026.

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below:

https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call. Webcast: A live webcast will be available at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14770

The webcast will also be archived for replay.

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations Events page on the Company’s website at https://investor.metatek-group.com/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast.

About Metatek

Metatek is a United Kingdom-based geophysical services company providing high-definition mapping of subsurface strategic and critical mineral natural resources, energy (including hydrocarbons), helium and hydrogen, for exploration and development. Unlike traditional exploration companies that rely solely on invasive or slow-moving technologies such as seismic surveys, Metatek delivers rapid data acquisition, processing and scientific interpretation across air, land, and sea environments. Metatek supports national energy security and fast-tracking of the discovery of hydrocarbons, minerals essential for sustainable power, such as lithium, nickel, and copper, as well as identifying reservoirs for natural hydrogen and geothermal energy.

To learn more, please visit: www.metatek-group.com

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