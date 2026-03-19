Metavista3D Appoints Gregory Agostinelli as Chief Business Development Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 24, 2026) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective June 1, 2026, Mr. Gregory Agostinelli has been appointed the Chief Business Development Officer of the Company, strengthening its commercial leadership as it advances its commercialization strategy.

The appointment follows Metavista3D’s participation at SIGGRAPH 2026 and marks the next step in the Company’s ongoing effort to strengthen its scientific, technical and commercial leadership as it executes its long-term growth strategy.

Mr. Agostinelli brings more than a decade of experience in business development within the immersive and spatial display industry, combining a technical background as a stereographer with a focus on strategic partnerships, OEM engagement and enterprise commercialization. In his new role, he will lead the Company’s commercial pipeline, including partnership development, OEM relationships and customer engagement, and will report to the Chief Executive Officer.

“Greg’s spent years building these kinds of relationships in our industry,” said Dino Minichiello, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Metavista3D. “He understands what it takes to move opportunities from early conversations to long-term commercial relationships. That’s exactly the experience we want as we continue building the Company.”

“I’m looking forward to joining the team and helping build the commercial relationships that bring this technology to the right customers and partners,” said Gregory Agostinelli, Chief Business Development Officer of Metavista3D. “My focus is on execution and building the relationships that support the Company’s long-term commercial strategy.”

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned Swiss subsidiary psHolix AG of Basel, Switzerland, develops AI-driven, glasses-free spatial display technologies based on its proprietary Super-Multiview rendering architecture, designed to align with natural human vision and address the visual conflicts associated with conventional stereoscopic displays. The Company’s technology is protected by granted patents across multiple jurisdictions and is intended for professional and commercial applications where visual clarity and sustained viewing comfort are essential. Metavista3D’s shares are listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DDD and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol E3T. For more information, visit www.metavista3d.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this news release, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “seek”, “propose”, “estimate”, “expect”, and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding Mr. Agostinelli’s role and expected contribution, the Company’s commercialization strategy and the timing and content of anticipated corporate updates. Such statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable as of the date of this news release but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dino Minichiello

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Metavista3D Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306420