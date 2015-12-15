bbno$ reprises his role as bbliz$ard in the wild and whacky new rhythm game by Big Blue Bubble, Launching in August for Free on Steam

Collect a cast of charming Monsters with a passion for song in the award-winning My Singing Monsters! Download for free: https://bigbl.be/PlayMySingingMonsters

London, ONTARIO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The magically harmonious world of My Singing Monsters is getting flipped on its head with My Singing Monsters Karaoke, an off-the-wall mini rhythm game from Big Blue Bubble! You control the pitch and timing as some of your favorite Monsters attempt to “Dooo”, “Bommm”, and “Laaaa” their way through some classic My Singing Monsters songs. This on-the-charts, off-the-rails addition to the My Singing Monsters family of games puts the Monsters singing voices directly into the hands of players for the first time. Whether you want to challenge yourself to score perfectly, or give a song your own “unique” interpretation, the all new exaggerated art and animation style will push the Monsters to their absolute limits.

My Singing Monsters Karaoke – Launching this August

My Singing Monsters Karaoke will launch with an exclusive vocal performance from Canadian rapper and viral sensation bbno$, reprising his role as the Cold Island Legendary bbliz$ard. The game will launch with 8 playable Monsters, with all new unique animations, and unheard audio adaptations, and will be pre-loaded with a curated selection of My Singing Monsters Music. For even more fun, the game will be compatible with, and allow the importing of a wide range of fan charted songs from popular rhythm game chart databases.

My Singing Monsters Karaoke launches this August on Steam, for Free! Releasing with 8 playable monsters, a pre-loaded library of custom charted My Singing Monsters music, and full fan chart import capabilities. This sandbox rhythm mini-game is here to show players an all new side to the My Singing Monsters. Get ready to laugh and sing until your voice gives out!

Learn more about My Singing Monsters Karaoke at https://www.bigbluebubble.com/home/games/my-singing-monsters-series/my-singing-monsters-karaoke/.

For more information, contact press@bigbluebubble.com.

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About My Singing Monsters:

My Singing Monsters is a beloved and critically acclaimed top-grossing game on the App Store and Google Play, with more than 180 million players worldwide. The free-to-play family-friendly title explores rich intriguing worlds as players are engaged in discovery, creativity, and delight by breeding and feeding Singing Monsters to build unique melodies. Big Blue Bubble has transformed My Singing Monsters into an award-winning franchise that now spans gaming, licensing, books, merchandising, and digital media. More information can be found at bigbluebubble.com/my-singing-monsters/.

YT​ /MySingingMonsters | TT @MySingingMonsters | IG @mysingingmonsters | FB ​/MySingingMonsters | TW​ @SingingMonsters |

About Big Blue Bubble:

Big Blue Bubble is an established video game developer with over 15 years of experience creating fun, innovative, and accessible titles. With more than 100 titles to date, Big Blue Bubble maintains a proven track record of being the first to market with a variety of innovations in technology and game design, establishing the company as a long-standing industry veteran. Big Blue Bubble’s commitment to producing fun, engaging games has earned the studio recognition from prestigious organizations around the world, such as Deloitte, BAFTA, and IGN. Big Blue Bubble continues to produce award-winning titles that stand the test of time, including their top-grossing flagship franchise, My Singing Monsters. More information about Big Blue Bubble can be found at www.bigbluebubble.com.

About EG7:

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs 100+ game developers and develops its own original IP:s, as well as act as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Toadman Studios and Antimatter Games. In addition, the group’s marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 1,500+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group’s publishing and distribution department Sold Out holds expertise in both physical and digital publishing and has previously worked with Team 17, Rebellion and Frontier Developments. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 200 employees in 8 offices worldwide.

Entbrat performing its favorite song in My Singing Monsters Karaoke

Press Inquiries

David Fardell

davidfa [at] bigbluebubble.com

https://www.bigbluebubble.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=g-tPUe_eCSY