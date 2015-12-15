Next Net and Sundial Media & Technology Group Launch SAIL, a New Rights-Managed Content Standard for AI

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Next Net today announced the launch of the Standardized Agentic Intelligence Ledger (SAIL), a new initiative developed with Sundial Media & Technology Group, one of the most influential media and technology companies shaping culture and community today, to establish a scalable framework for how AI systems access, attribute, and compensate premium content creators and publishers, to be built on NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform.

As AI systems increasingly rely on external knowledge, publishers and creators are seeking new ways to ensure their content is used with permission, proper attribution and commercial value. SAIL is designed to provide a framework for how trusted content can participate in AI-powered experiences across the digital ecosystem while maintaining transparency and accountability.

Sundial Media & Technology Group houses some of the leading cultural brands, including ESSENCE, Refinery29, AFROPUNK, and Beautycon, and will serve as an inaugural media partner in SAIL. Through the initiative, Sundial will work with Next Net to help develop and evaluate frameworks for how trusted journalism, cultural storytelling and other premium media assets can be accessed, attributed and monetized by AI engines. Sundial gains greater management, transparency, and new commercial opportunities through the value derived from its premium content.

“As AI continues to reshape the discovery and distribution of content, publishers need greater transparency and control over the accessibility, attribution, and monetization of that content,” said Kirk McDonald, CEO of Sundial Media & Technology Group. “SAIL represents an important step and framework for publisher participation in the AI ecosystem.”

Next Net’s content intelligence pipeline is architected to use NVIDIA AI software, including NeMo, RAPIDS and NIM microservices to power the semantic scoring, vector search and GPU-accelerated inference, which makes rights-managed retrieval possible at scale. As AI systems evolve from summarization into autonomous, agent-based interactions, scalable infrastructure becomes essential for ensuring content governance keeps pace.

“The internet created standards for moving information, and the digital economy created standards for moving money. The AI economy now needs practical frameworks for fair and transparent content access,” said Franklin Rios, CEO of Next Net. “SAIL brings AI systems and content owners together through permissioned and commercially sustainable pathways.”

The SAIL initiative is a CoMP/RSL-Compatible Transaction, Receipt, and Market Intelligence Layer for AI Content Rights, and it comes as the media and technology industries continue to evaluate how AI systems should access and create value from external content. While much of the industry has so far focused on scraping, copyright disputes and one-off licensing deals, SAIL is intended to support a more constructive path: one where high-quality content can participate in AI-powered information exchange.

Next Net and Sundial Media & Technology Group will continue advancing SAIL through technical evaluation, partner feedback, and broader ecosystem engagement, with a focus on shaping how premium publishers and cultural platforms participate in the AI economy.

About Next Net

Next Net is building infrastructure for trusted content discovery, AI-era access and digital value exchange. The company works with content owners, rights holders and technology platforms to support more transparent, scalable and accountable ways for external knowledge to participate in AI-powered environments.

About Sundial Media & Technology Group

Sundial Media & Technology Group (SMTG) is a human connections company redefining the future of media. With more than 100 years of storytelling expertise and audience insight, SMTG is transforming the traditional media model into a technology-enabled ecosystem designed to foster belonging, drive influence, and scale economic opportunity. Its portfolio includes some of the most iconic purpose-driven brands and experiences in culture today, including ESSENCE (Girls United, ESSENCE Studios, ESSENCE Festival of Culture®), Refinery29, AFROPUNK, Beautycon™, the Global Black Economic Forum, and the Academy for Advancing Excellence. Through strategic storytelling, data-powered platforms, and products built for cultural impact, SMTG is where connection becomes currency.

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Aimee Miller

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