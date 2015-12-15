NordVPN releases Hangup, a free call protection app

Nearly 30 million Americans lost money to a phone scam in the past year

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Americans are receiving more scam calls than ever, and the psychological toll is real. New research by NordVPN shows that 2 in 5 Americans feel unsafe because of scam calls. For a growing share of the population, phone scams have moved well beyond a daily annoyance.

To combat this, NordVPN is launching HangUp , a free standalone Android app that extends call protection beyond the existing subscriber base. Available to anyone, HangUp identifies and categorizes incoming calls, displays caller information, and lets users block entire categories such as scam or telemarketing calls. All it takes is a free Nord account to get started.

According to NordVPN’s survey, 79% of Americans received at least one scam call in the last year, and nearly two in five say they feel unsafe because of it. Hiya’s State of the Call 2026 report, adds that globally, 34% say their overall trust in phone calls has decreased over the past 12 months, and Americans now receive an average of 10 unwanted calls per week.

“What these numbers reflect is a deeper anxiety about not being able to trust a call,” says Domininkas Virbickas, product director at NordVPN. “The fact that so many people feel unsafe is a sign that something fundamental has shifted about how people relate to one of the most basic communication tools we have.”

A growing threat, with real consequences

NordVPN’s survey found that 43% of Americans encountered fake telemarketers or sales agents, making it the most common scam type in the country. One in five reported being targeted by fake healthcare providers, and 18% by someone impersonating a government or tax authority.

According to Hiya’s data, nearly 30 million Americans lost money to a phone scam in the past year, with an average loss of $682. NordVPN’s survey found that 55% of Americans now respond to a suspicious call by simply blocking the caller outright.

“Trust in the phone is eroding, and people are answering fewer calls and missing the ones that matter. That is the cost of letting scammers win. Giving consumers a clear warning before they answer a scam call is how we turn this around, and it is why we partner with companies like NordVPN to bring that protection to more people,” says Alex Algard, CEO of Hiya.

To help users protect themselves, NordVPN has partnered with Hiya, a global leader in call protection technology, to bring its Call Protection feature to NordVPN subscribers. The feature gives an early warning, notifying the recipient of a potential scam attempt before they can pick up the phone.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is an all-in-one digital privacy and security app trusted by millions of internet users worldwide. The NordVPN app combines the world’s most advanced VPN, a next-generation antivirus, and other built-in security features, such as Dark Web Monitor™, designed to help users stay safer and more private online. NordVPN helps protect against phishing, scams, malicious websites, trackers, intrusive ads, and malware, while strengthening online privacy. For more information, visit nordvpn.com .

ABOUT HIYA

Hiya is a global leader in AI-powered voice protection and identity, providing caller identity, branded calling, and call protection solutions at network scale. Hiya’s technology is deployed across more than 40 countries with nearly 20 mobile operators worldwide, protecting and serving over 550 million users. Founded in Seattle by Alex Algard, Hiya’s mission is to make phone calls clear, safe, and worth answering again. Learn more at hiya.com .

Contact: vilius.kardelis@nordsec.com