Optivate Opens New Corporate Office in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Expansion supports company growth and establishes new corporate headquarters alongside existing Bonita Springs office

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optivate, a leading all-in-one AI-powered platform built exclusively for ophthalmology and optometry practices, today announced the opening of a new corporate office in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The new location will serve as Optivate’s corporate headquarters, complementing the company’s existing office in Bonita Springs, FL.

The new office is located at 4440 PGA Blvd, Suite 600, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410. The expansion reflects Optivate’s continued growth and its commitment to building a strong presence in Florida as the company scales its platform, which spans EHR, Practice Management, Patient Engagement, Revenue Cycle Management, Optical, and ASC solutions for eye care providers nationwide.

“I live right here in Jupiter, just minutes from our new office, and I couldn’t be more excited to plant our flag in Palm Beach Gardens,” said Brad Caldwell, CEO of Optivate. “This market gives us access to incredible talent and puts our leadership team in a great position to keep building the company. Bonita Springs remains a key part of who we are, and this new office is the next step forward for Optivate.”

Optivate will continue to maintain a Bonita Springs office alongside the new Palm Beach Gardens location as part of its broader operational footprint in Florida.

About Optivate

Optivate is an all-in-one AI-powered platform built exclusively for ophthalmology and optometry practices, offering EHR, Practice Management, Patient Engagement, Revenue Cycle Management, Optical, and ASC solutions in a single, integrated platform. Optivate’s corporate headquarters is located at 4440 PGA Blvd, Suite 600, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, with an additional office at Bonita Springs, FL.

Learn more about us at www.optivatehealth.com .

Media Contact

Gus Savloff

Chief Growth Officer

Optivate

Gus.Savloff@optivatehealth.com

Work line: (239) 829-5959 ext 170

Mobile: (954) 649-4767

4440 PGA Blvd, Suite 600

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410