QCI Resorts Unveils Agentic Resort Operations Powered by Unified Real-Time Intelligence

The latest evolution of QCI Resorts™ unifies gaming, hospitality, finance, marketing, loyalty, and enterprise operations through real-time intelligence and agentic decision support

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. (QCI), creator of QCI Resorts™, today announced the next evolution of its Unified Intelligence Platform with the introduction of Agentic Resort Operations, extending real-time intelligence across gaming, hospitality, finance, marketing, loyalty, food and beverage, hotel operations, and enterprise management.

The release marks a significant milestone in the evolution of resort technology. For decades, integrated resorts have relied on disconnected software systems, complex integrations, and historical reporting to manage operations. QCI Resorts replaces that fragmented approach with a single, unified platform where live operational intelligence powers every department and intelligent agents assist operators with faster, more informed decision-making.

As part of this expansion, QCI Resorts now includes native financial management capabilities, bringing financial operations directly into the platform alongside gaming, hospitality, marketing, loyalty, workforce management, and guest engagement. Resort executives can now monitor financial performance, operational efficiency, and guest activity from a single real-time intelligence layer, eliminating traditional barriers between operations and finance.

“Resorts have spent years connecting dozens of independent systems through integrations and data warehouses,” said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of Quick Custom Intelligence. “That model belongs to another era. The future is unified operational intelligence, where every department is working from the same live data and intelligent agents help operators understand what’s happening, anticipate what’s next, and take action in real time.”

By combining operational systems, financial management, guest engagement, and enterprise intelligence into a single software stack, QCI is helping redefine how modern resorts operate in an increasingly connected, real-time environment.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. is an agentically run technology business where agentic technology has managed nearly every aspect of our business. Applying this agentic platform QCI delivers and supports its AGI Platform and QCI Resorts™, the Unified Business Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 325 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI’s technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry’s transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time system for all resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts is a unified hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise platform supporting a common AI layer, while gaming systems remain integrated. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the casino resort enterprise.

QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.