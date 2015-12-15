Saltire Software to Launch CoreGX at SIGGRAPH 2026, Bringing Deterministic Geometry to Modern Technical Workflows

Saltire to demonstrate CoreGX, GenGX, and GXWeb at Booth #542, showcasing deterministic geometry for exact, interactive construction

PORTLAND, Ore., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saltire Software , a mathematical software company founded in the late 1980’s, will launch CoreGX, its deterministic geometry engine for AI-native applications, at SIGGRAPH 2026 , taking place July 19–23, 2026, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Attendees can visit Saltire at Booth #542 to see demonstrations of CoreGX, GenerationGX (“GenGX”) and GXWeb, showing how natural-language geometry instructions can be turned into precise, interactive constructions.

As technical tools become increasingly automated, a key challenge remains: converting a user’s description into a precise, trustworthy construction. Saltire addresses that gap by pairing language-model interpretation with deterministic, constraint-based geometry. GenGX, Saltire’s free hosted interface, lets users type or speak plain-English instructions, such as “construct a triangle with a 45° angle at A and a perpendicular bisector through BC,” and receive an interactive, mathematically correct diagram. CoreGX provides the symbolic solver and validation layer behind that experience, ensuring that each construction satisfies the geometric relationships it represents.

“AI is very good at interpreting intent, but technical work still needs execution that is exact, repeatable, and explainable,” said Philip Todd, founder and president of Saltire Software. “GenGX shows how natural language can make geometry accessible to anyone. CoreGX provides the deterministic reasoning layer underneath that experience, and points toward a future where AI systems do not just describe geometry, but construct it correctly.”

Saltire engineer Kavi Wilson will also present the SIGGRAPH poster, “Natural-Language to Geometry Diagrams: A Constraint-Based Pipeline for Precise Visual Reasoning.” The poster explains how GenGX couples a language-model autoformalizer with CoreGX’s symbolic, constraint-based solver to produce geometry diagrams that are correct by construction. A live demonstration will also be available.

Saltire’s work reflects decades of innovation in symbolic and constraint-based geometry. Founded in 1989 out of the Tektronix Computer Research Labs, the company has earned multiple NSF SBIR awards recognizing its pioneering contributions to symbolic geometry and computational mechanics.

Additional product information, technical documentation, and developer resources will be available at Saltire’s CoreGX and GenGX product pages. Visitors can also sign up for Saltire’s newsletter for future product updates.

About Saltire Software : Saltire Software, founded in 1989 out of Tektronix Computer Research Labs, is a Portland, Oregon-based mathematical software company with decades of experience in symbolic geometry, computational mechanics, and constraint-based construction. Today, Saltire is extending that foundation into the AI era, combining natural-language input with deterministic geometric reasoning for education, research, engineering, and AI-native applications. Learn more at https://saltire.com.