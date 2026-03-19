Sheryl Sandberg’s Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners led the round, joined by strategic investors U.S. AutoForce and Westlake Financial. The financing reflects a growing view across the auto industry: Vehicle Condition Intelligence is becoming core infrastructure.

San Diego, CA, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Self Inspection has closed a $10 million financing led by Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners (SBVP). Founded by veterans of Apple, NVIDIA and the auto industry, the company is building the System of Record for Vehicle Condition — a single trusted record of a car’s state that follows it from the day it leaves the lot to the day it’s resold, refinanced or retired.

Self Inspection Raises $10 Million to Build the System of Record for Vehicle Condition

The round includes strategic checks from U.S. AutoForce, one of the country’s largest tire distributors and a division of U.S. Venture, and Westlake Financial, one of the biggest auto lenders in North America. Costanoa Ventures, Rebellion Ventures and BrightCap Ventures also joined, alongside earlier backers including DVx Ventures — founded by former Tesla President Jon McNeill — and Karim Bousta, former Vice President of Worldwide Service at Tesla.

“Vehicle history became a standard part of every automotive transaction. Vehicle condition is going the same way,” said Constantine Yaremtso, CEO of Self Inspection. “Our job is to be the source of truth for it — one record, one standard, that follows the car for its entire life. This funding lets us move on that faster.”

The condition data problem

Vehicle condition is one of the most important data points in the auto industry, and one of the least standardized. A car changes hands many times over its life, and every time it does, someone is trying to answer the same question: what shape is this vehicle actually in? Today, the answer usually comes from paper forms, subjective walkarounds, or systems that don’t talk to each other.

The cost adds up fast. Deals slow down. Valuations drift. Loans get priced on bad information. Disputes stack up between renters, dealers, lenders and consumers. Everyone ends up making decisions on data they can’t fully trust.

Fixing this isn’t about running more inspections. It’s about finally treating vehicle condition as data — captured the same way every time, verified, and shared across the systems that need it.

What Vehicle Condition Intelligence actually is

Vehicle Condition Intelligence (VCI) is verified, structured data about a vehicle’s physical condition, captured in a standard way and shared across the automotive lifecycle.

In practice, that looks like AI-assisted image capture, automated damage detection, standardized condition reports, and inspection histories you can audit later. Together, they produce one trusted record per vehicle — from origination through remarketing.

It’s a new category, and it’s being pulled into existence by the shift to digital automotive transactions. Self Inspection has built the platform for it.

How Self Inspection works

The product runs on a phone. Operators, drivers, dealers and consumers open the app, follow a guided capture flow, and the platform does the rest: it identifies damage, produces a standardized condition report, and stores an auditable history against the vehicle.

The output isn’t a prettier inspection. It’s a condition record that underwriters, remarketing teams, fleet managers, service organizations and compliance teams can actually rely on.‍

Where it’s being used today

Self Inspection has completed more than one million inspections across rental fleets, auto finance companies, auctions and marketplaces. Customers say they’ve saved more than 300,000 operational hours and cut costs by over $80 million so far.

Auto finance has become one of the strongest use cases. Stellantis Financial Services uses the platform for both lease-end inspections and corporate vehicle management — a meaningful signal for how enterprise finance teams are starting to think about condition data.

Why these investors

The cap table brings together people from automotive, financial services, enterprise software, AI and logistics. That mix is intentional. Vehicle condition sits at the intersection of all of them, and the thesis is that the industry is finally ready to treat it as shared infrastructure — not a per-company chore.

The strategic checks from U.S. AutoForce and Westlake Financial matter for a different reason. They aren’t just backing the company; they’re saying condition data is becoming central to how their own businesses run.

What the funding pays for

The capital goes to product, AI, and deeper engagement with enterprise customers. The team will also keep expanding across North America and Europe, where more of the buying, financing, servicing and remarketing process is moving online — and depending on data that has to be right the first time.

About Self Inspection

Self Inspection is building the System of Record for Vehicle Condition and leading the emerging Vehicle Condition Intelligence category. The company’s AI-powered platform lets any organization capture, analyze and share trusted condition data from a smartphone. Its customers include rental operators, fleets, lenders, transportation providers, service organizations, remarketing companies and marketplaces across North America and Europe. Learn more at https://www.selfinspection.com.

Press Inquiries

Faris Abbas

fa [at] selfinspection.com

https://www.selfinspection.com