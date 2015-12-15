Spur IP Intelligence Adoption Soars

IP intelligence has become essential to protecting revenue, customer experience, and operations from fraud and other abuses lurking in anonymized and otherwise normal-looking traffic

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spur Intelligence today announced accelerating growth driven by rising demand from organizations seeking to detect fraud and abuse hidden behind residential proxies, VPNs, and other anonymizing infrastructure.

During the second quarter of 2026, Spur achieved:

210% year-over-year new business growth.

42% year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Exceptional customer retention at 109% net revenue.

100% of scheduled customer renewals retained.

IP Intelligence Essential to Stopping Fraud and Other Attacks

Attackers increasingly use residential proxies, VPNs, and AI-driven automation to make credential attacks, scraping, account farming, and other abuse look like legitimate traffic. Ninety-four percent of organizations report that anonymizing infrastructure such as VPNs and residential proxies are used in security incidents.

“Organizations need better visibility into who is connecting to their platforms and what infrastructure sits behind that activity,” said Kevin Hickey, CEO of Spur Intelligence. “Our momentum reflects the value customers see in turning complex network signals into clear, actionable decisions that help them reduce risk and respond faster.”

NetNut Disruption Latest Illustration of How Attacks Hide Behind Trusted IPs

The recent disruption of NetNut shows the scale of the problem, with millions of smart TVs and home devices used to mask malicious activity behind trusted residential IPs. Even with NetNut disrupted, the broader residential proxy ecosystem remains active. Spur contributed research to the takedown , finding that out of 6,038 apps across LG and Samsung, 2,058 were selling IP addresses. By exposing the infrastructure behind each connection, Spur helps security and fraud teams identify residential proxies, VPNs, and automated abuse in real time.

Spur executives have been called upon to share their expertise, with CTO Alastair Parr appearing on CBS to discuss Spur’s research into smart TVs participating in residential proxy networks, and co-founder Riley Kilmer featured in Forbes and the Associated Press .

New Innovations and Research

In addition to this research, in the last quarter, Spur also:

Announced several enhancements to Spur’s Monocle Session Trust Intelligence Platform , enabling organizations of all sizes and maturity levels to gain deeper user-session insights into and strengthen perimeter defenses against growing anonymization threats.

, enabling organizations of all sizes and maturity levels to gain deeper user-session insights into and strengthen perimeter defenses against growing anonymization threats. Released the 2026 IP Intelligence Study , which found that only about one third of respondents said they truly understood residential proxy abuse risks before an incident occurred.

To learn more about Spur, visit the website .

About Spur Intelligence

Spur delivers the highest-fidelity IP intelligence available to detect anonymized, proxied, or otherwise obscured internet traffic, empowering you to stop fraud, fake users, and threats. Designed by expert security researchers and engineers, Spur elevated VPN attribution, bot detection, and residential proxy tracking to protect the most mission-critical government and commercial systems in the world.