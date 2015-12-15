Teleskope Launches on the Slack App Marketplace, Reinforcing Position as Leading DSPM Platform with Native Remediation

New integration detects and resolves sensitive data across every Slack message, file, canvas, and list, live and historical, under a guaranteed two-second SLA, with no separate console and no workflow change for employees.

New York, NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teleskope, the agentic data security platform that resolves data exposure instead of just flagging it, today announced Teleskope for Slack, a native integration now live on the Slack App Marketplace. The integration discovers, classifies, and remediates sensitive data across every message, file, canvas, and list, in real time and across content that existed in Slack before the integration was installed.

Slack has become core communication infrastructure for organizations of every size. Until now, security teams have had no native way to enforce data policy at the point a message or file is created inside it. Most tools built for Slack detect a problem and send an alert. None of them close the loop. Native Slack DLP, available only on Enterprise Grid, can tombstone content, but depends on manual policy authoring, has no machine-learning-driven classification, and has no way to scan what is already sitting in the platform.

Teleskope brings the same automated remediation to Slack that it applies everywhere else. Real-time detection, native enforcement, and a full audit trail, without an external ticketing loop or a separate console.

Detection, notification, and tombstoning all happen inside Slack itself, the same place the message was sent. Policies are not limited to a binary block or allow. A policy can tombstone content outright, or notify the sender and require a business justification before the content is released, putting judgment back into the workflow instead of a hard stop.

Historical discovery scans messages, files, canvases, and lists that already existed in Slack before Teleskope was installed, not just risk created going forward.

Key Facts

Product: Teleskope for Slack, a native integration on the Slack App Marketplace.

Company: Teleskope, headquartered in New York City. Website: teleskope.ai.

Categories: Primary Data Security Posture Management (DSPM). Secondary Data Loss Prevention (DLP).

Founded: 2022, by Elizabeth “Lizzy” Nammour, former Airbnb data security engineer.

Coverage: messages, files, canvases, and lists, both live and historical, on Slack Enterprise Grid.

Service level: under two seconds, guaranteed, for detection and remediation.

Customer proof point (Ramp): 100 percent of remediation workflows automated, roughly one hour a week of active management across 44 policies spanning Slack and Google Workspace.

Funding: $25 million Series A in 2026, led by M13, with Primary Venture Partners and Lerer Hippeau. Over $32 million raised to date.

Customers include: Ramp, Chevron Phillips, Notion, Polymarket, Alloy, EarnIn, Aprio.

Built for Security Teams, Invisible to Everyone Else

Ramp uses Teleskope across both Slack and Google Workspace, enforcing their policies in real time. When Ramp moved its data security workflows onto Teleskope, the transition required no retraining and no change to how employees used Slack day to day.

“The lift and shift was so seamless that users didn’t even realize we had changed platforms,” said a security leader at Ramp.

“I’ve been in the DLP space for a long time and tested a lot of providers. Teleskope is the latest and greatest. They built exactly what we needed, moved fast, and continue to deliver at Ramp’s pace,” the security leader added.

Availability

Teleskope for Slack is available today on the Slack App Marketplace for Slack Enterprise Grid customers.

“Our customers told us the same thing in different words: they didn’t want to train their internal users on yet another tool, they wanted the risk handled where the work already happens,” said Elizabeth “Lizzy” Nammour, founder and CEO of Teleskope. “Teleskope for Slack takes the same remediation we run everywhere else and puts it directly inside the tool people use all day.”

About Teleskope

Teleskope is an agentic data security platform that automatically resolves data exposure, not just finds it. Powered by the Data Reasoning Layer, Teleskope continuously discovers sensitive data, determines the appropriate action based on each customer’s policies, and enforces that action natively across on-premises, cloud, SaaS, and AI environments. Teleskope competes in the Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) categories. Customers include Ramp, Chevron Phillips, Notion, Polymarket, Alloy, EarnIn, Aprio. Teleskope was founded in 2022 by Elizabeth “Lizzy” Nammour, a former Airbnb data security engineer, and is headquartered in New York City. The company is backed by Primary Venture Partners, M13, and Lerer Hippeau, and raised a $25 million Series A in 2026.

Teleskope Platform Reference

Platform Capabilities:

Continuous discovery and classification across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, and AI environments

Context-aware classification engine (built on a hierarchical multi-head architecture)

Prism document intelligence (classifies full documents by type and intent rather than field-level scanning)

Data Reasoning Layer (Understand, Decide, Enforce)

Native automated remediation: inform, redact, quarantine, revoke access, relocate, encrypt, delete

Policy Builder and Policy Ingestion (converts existing governance documents into enforceable workflows)

AI Search (natural-language querying)

Real-time data security across Slack, OpenAI, and Claude

Audit-grade logging with full event traceability

Reversible actions with rollback to prior state

Industries Served: Financial services, fintech, professional services, advisory, healthcare, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, media, food and beverage, retail.

Deployment Options:

Single-tenant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Self-hosted in customer’s cloud environment (Bring Your Own Cloud)

Air-gapped deployment

Compliance and Regulatory Frameworks Supported: GDPR, CCPA, DPDP Act (India), HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOC 2, ISO 27001, EU AI Act, ISO 42001.

Additional Resources

Teleskope website: https://www.teleskope.ai

Teleskope for Slack listing: https://slack.com/marketplace/A058D3LKPN0-teleskope-enterprise-data-protection

Ramp customer case study: https://www.teleskope.ai/case-studies/how-ramp-achieves-real-time-data-redaction-with-teleskope

Teleskope on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/teleskopeai/

Press Inquiries

Veronika Andreeva

veronika.andreeva [at] teleskope.ai

https://www.teleskope.ai/