WELL Health Subsidiary WELLSTAR Closes C$50 Million Financing Transaction Ahead of Planned TSXV Listing

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 31, 2026) – WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (“WELL“), a digital health company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. (“WELLSTAR“), has closed a financing transaction for aggregate gross proceeds of C$50 million (the “Financing“), consisting of C$36.2 million of gross proceeds for WELLSTAR pursuant to a treasury offering of subscription receipts (the “Treasury Offering“) and C$13.8 million of gross proceeds for an existing shareholder through a secondary offering (the “Secondary Offering“).

The Financing was anchored by a large Canadian bank-owned asset manager and included new institutional investors, alongside continued support from existing shareholders, including WELL and certain members of WELL and WELLSTAR management, board of directors, and employees. Including the Treasury Offering, WELLSTAR financings have raised an aggregate of C$162 million in the last 19 months, across treasury and secondary transactions, of which C$148 million represents treasury proceeds to WELLSTAR, including a C$62 million WELLSTAR financing completed in December 2025 and a C$50 WELLSTAR million financing completed in December 2024.

Amir Javidan, CEO of WELLSTAR commented, “We are very grateful for the continued support from our investors, both new and existing, throughout this financing process. The response from investors reflects confidence in WELLSTAR’s team, our growth strategy, our sustained combination of growth and profitability, and our category leadership in Canadian healthcare technology. We look forward to our trading debut on the TSXV, which we expect in September.”

The net proceeds available to WELLSTAR from the Treasury Offering will be released upon satisfaction of the escrow release conditions of the subscription receipts, which include the concurrent closing of the previously announced amalgamation (the “Transaction“) of WELLSTAR and 1587818 B.C. Ltd., and will be used by WELLSTAR for potential future acquisitions, AI-related innovation, organic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

The Transaction, and WELLSTAR’s intended listing of the subordinate voting shares of the issuer resulting from the Transaction on the TSX Venture Exchange, is expected to close on or about September 16, 2026.

TD Securities Inc., RBC Capital Markets and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. are acting as lead agents, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, in connection with the Treasury Offering. Further details of the Transaction and the terms of the subscription receipts can be found in WELL’s July 7, 2026 press release entitled “WELL Health Announces Proposed TSXV Listing and Concurrent Financing for WELLSTAR, One of Canada’s Leading Healthcare Software and AI Platforms.”

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: “Hamed Shahbazi”

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELLSTAR

WELLSTAR is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to reshaping healthcare through digital enablement. We provide a comprehensive, holistic solution for healthcare providers across Canada, with over 40% of practitioners currently using our products and services. Our solutions serve primary care and specialist physicians, health systems, and public-sector organizations through a complete suite of AI-enabled offerings, including billing and practice management systems, electronic medical record (EMR) systems, digital health applications, and digital health network solutions. As a majority-owned subsidiary of WELL Health, WELLSTAR continues to drive innovation and transformation in the Canadian healthcare landscape, reducing administrative burden and empowering providers to deliver better patient outcomes through advanced technology solutions. Learn more at wellstar.health.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) is Canada’s largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates approximately 270 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 5 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services. WELL provides cybersecurity services through its CYBERWELL subsidiary. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “WELL” and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol “WHTCF”. To learn more, please visit: www.well.company.

Forward-Looking Statements

his news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the completion and anticipated timing of the Transaction; the intended listing of WELLSTAR’s subordinate voting shares on the TSX Venture Exchange and the anticipated commencement of trading; the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions required to complete the Transaction and obtain the listing; the release of the net proceeds of the Treasury Offering to WELLSTAR and the release and payment of the proceeds of the Secondary Offering to the selling shareholder; WELLSTAR’s intended use of the net proceeds of the Financing, including for potential acquisitions, AI-related innovation, organic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes; WELLSTAR’s growth strategy and continued growth, profitability, innovation and market position; and the anticipated benefits and impact of WELLSTAR’s products, services and strategic initiatives, including their ability to reduce administrative burden, empower healthcare providers and contribute to improved patient outcomes.

Forward-Looking Information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information and the Forward-Looking Information are not guarantees of future performance. WELL’s comments expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of WELL’s control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Forward-Looking Information are qualified in their entirety by inherent risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions to the completion of the Transaction (including receipt of all necessary shareholder, stock exchange and regulatory approvals or consents, and the absence of material changes with respect to the parties and their respective businesses) WELLSTAR may incur costs even if the Transaction is not completed; uncertainty of use of proceeds; liquidity risk; leverage risk; and share price fluctuations; adverse market conditions and the ability to complete acquisitions; risks inherent in the primary healthcare sector in general; continued patient and consumer demand for WELLSTAR’s products and services; regulatory and legislative changes; that future results may vary from historical results; the inability to obtain any requisite future financing on suitable terms; any inability to realize the expected benefits and synergies from acquisitions; that market competition may affect the business, results and/or financial condition of WELLSTAR and other risk factors identified in documents filed by WELL under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca, including its most recent Annual Information Form. Except as required by securities laws, WELL and WELLSTAR do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX, the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX or TSXV, respectively) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

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