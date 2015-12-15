ALUULA Composites Inc. Announces Voluntary Filing of Annual Information Form and Notice of Intention to Qualify as a Short Form Prospectus Filer

Victoria, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 24, 2026) – ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) (OTCQB: AUUAF) (“ALUULA” or the “Company“) today announced that it has voluntarily filed an Annual Information Form (“AIF”) for the financial year ended October 31, 2025, together with a Notice of Intention to be Qualified to File a Short Form Prospectus under National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions (the “Notice of Intention”), on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the filing of an AIF is not required for TSX Venture Exchange issuers under applicable Canadian securities laws, the Company believes this voluntary filing is an appropriate step as ALUULA continues to mature as a public company, broaden engagement with Canadian, U.S. and international investors, enhance access to consolidated corporate disclosure, and maintain a high standard of transparency and governance.

The voluntary filing enhances the accessibility of consolidated information available to shareholders and the investment community, reflects management’s ongoing commitment to transparency, strong governance practices and long-term capital markets readiness, and may provide the Company with additional flexibility to access the capital markets in the future.

No offering of securities. The filing of the Notice of Intention does not evidence the Company’s intent to file a short form prospectus, complete any particular financing or transaction, or become a reporting issuer in any additional jurisdiction. No securities are being offered in connection with these filings, and no securities regulatory authority has expressed an opinion about, or passed judgment on, the merits of the filings.

The AIF has been filed on SEDAR+ and is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional financial information is provided in the Company’s audited annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025, also available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+.

About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high-performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear as well as commercial and industrial equipment. Proudly owned and manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA’s innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA’s materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

aluula.com | (TSXV: AUUA) (OTCQB: AUUAF)

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada (“forward-looking information”). The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “might”, “plans”, “should”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations concerning the benefits and implications of filing the AIF and the Notice of Intention, including enhanced accessibility of corporate disclosure, continued investor engagement, long-term capital markets readiness, potential future flexibility to access the capital markets, and the Company’s intention to maintain a high standard of corporate disclosure. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to maintain its public disclosure practices, continued investor interest in the Company, the continued applicability of Canadian securities regulatory requirements, and the absence of material adverse changes affecting the Company or the matters described in this news release. Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in securities laws, stock exchange policies or regulatory interpretations, changes in capital market conditions, changes in investor interest or the Company’s disclosure requirements, and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company’s AIF and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025, each available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+. All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.

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