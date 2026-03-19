Aurentis Capital Group Announces Technology-Driven Trading Platform for Global Markets

LONDON, Aug 19, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Aurentis Capital Group has announced a technology-driven trading platform designed to provide market participants with access to a range of global financial instruments through a streamlined digital environment.

The platform is designed around the needs of traders seeking access to markets including equities, commodities, currencies and indices. Aurentis Capital said its approach combines market access with digital tools intended to support market monitoring, analysis and account management.

Platform Designed for Multi-Asset Market Access

Aurentis Capital Group’s platform brings multiple financial markets together within a single trading environment. The offering is intended to allow users to monitor market movements, review positions and manage trading activity through digital devices.

The company said the platform has been developed with an emphasis on accessibility and ease of use, with functionality available across desktop and mobile environments.

Focus on Trading Technology

The platform incorporates market-monitoring and analytical functionality intended to support traders as they assess changing market conditions.

Features include market data, charting capabilities and account-management tools. The company said the technology is intended to provide traders with a centralized environment for monitoring markets and managing their trading activity.

Educational and Analytical Resources

Alongside its trading technology, Aurentis Capital provides educational and analytical resources covering financial markets and trading-related topics.

The resources are intended to support users in developing their understanding of market structure, trading strategies and risk-management principles. Educational materials may include market commentary, tutorials, analytical resources and other learning content, subject to availability through the platform.

Risk and Market Considerations

Trading financial instruments, particularly leveraged products such as Contracts for Difference (CFDs), involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market prices can move rapidly, and losses can occur. Depending on the product, leverage and applicable jurisdiction, losses may exceed the initial amount invested.

Prospective clients should review the applicable product documentation, terms and risk disclosures before trading and should consider whether the products are appropriate for their individual circumstances. Where appropriate, independent financial advice should be obtained.

About Aurentis Capital Group

Aurentis Capital (https://aurentiscg.com) is a financial-services brand focused on providing technology-enabled access to global financial markets. The company develops its offering around digital trading infrastructure, market access and resources intended to support market participants.

Media contact

Brand: Aurentis Capital Group

Contact: Media team

Website: https://aurentiscg.com

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