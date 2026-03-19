Chuangxin Industries Announces 2026 Interim Results

Financial Highlights:

– For the first half of 2026, the Company recorded revenue of approximately RMB 11.53 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 32.4%.

– Net profit attributable to owners of the company was approximately RMB 2.30 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 166.1%.

– Earnings per share reached approximately RMB 1.11, representing an increase of approximately 91.4% from RMB 0.58 in the corresponding period of last year.

HONG KONG, August 17, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Chuangxin Industries Holdings Limited (“Chuangxin Industries” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 02788.HK) announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (the “Reporting Period”). During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded outstanding results with a significant improvement in profitability, achieving revenue of approximately RMB 11.53 billion, representing a YoY increase of about 32.4%. Net profit attributable to the parent company was approximately RMB 2.30 billion, representing a YoY increase of 166.1%, and earnings per share were approximately RMB 1.11, representing a YoY increase of 91.4%. The growth was primarily driven by a year-on-year increase in electrolytic aluminium product selling prices, reduced production costs from a higher proportion of green energy usage, and the Company’s ongoing efforts to optimise its financing structure and reduce finance costs.

Leveraging its years of experience in building an integrated industrial chain encompassing “energy-alumina refining-electrolytic aluminium smelting”, the Company continues to enhance its resource security and cost control capabilities. It has made positive progress in industrial chain synergy, energy security, green energy transition, and global expansion, further improving operational efficiency and profitability. This has allowed the Company to demonstrate strong earnings resilience amid industry cyclical fluctuations and lay a solid foundation for future high-quality development.

Integrated Industrial Chain Advantages Continue to Materialise, Driving a Step-Change in Profitability

Over the years, the Company has been deeply rooted in the upstream aluminium industry, establishing an integrated industrial chain covering “energy, alumina refining and aluminium smelting.” Currently, the Company operates an electrolytic aluminium production facility with an annual capacity of 788,100 tonnes and a supporting captive power plant in Huolinguole, Inner Mongolia, as well as an alumina refining and aluminium hydroxide production base in Binzhou, Shandong, forming a stable and efficient resource security system.

Relying on this comprehensive integrated layout, the Company’s self-sufficiency in alumina and electricity fully meets its production requirements, effectively mitigating the impact of raw material and energy price fluctuations and further consolidating its cost competitiveness. At the same time, the Company continues to advance refined management and cost control, fully leveraging industrial chain synergies. This has enabled it to demonstrate strong earnings flexibility and risk resilience during the market recovery cycle. During the Reporting Period, benefiting from a year-over-year increase in electrolytic aluminium product prices, the Company’s profitability improved significantly, fully reflecting the synergistic effects and counter-cyclical resilience brought by its integrated industrial chain layout. Additionally, the Company completed the acquisition of the remaining equity interest in Shandong Chuangyuan New Material Technology Co., Ltd. and a 100% equity interest in Tongliao Smart Mining Co., Ltd., further strengthening its upstream resource layout, enhancing raw material security, and improving industrial chain synergy to support sustained and steady future development.

Green Energy Expansion Continues to Deepen, Accelerating Digital and Intelligent Transformation

The Company remains committed to green and low-carbon development, actively advancing renewable energy projects and increasing the share of green energy in its energy mix. As of the end of June 2026, the Company had commissioned 1,040 MW of wind power and 110 MW of solar power capacity, with overall project completion at approximately 66%. As subsequent project phases are gradually completed and commissioned, the Company’s proportion of green energy is expected to exceed 50%, which will further reduce energy costs and enhance profitability and market competitiveness.

The green energy transition not only effectively reduces production costs but also enables the Company to produce green aluminium products that align with global low-carbon development trends, meeting the growing demand for low-carbon materials in sectors such as new energy vehicles, high-end manufacturing, consumer electronics, and green construction. This continues to increase the added value of its products and market competitiveness. Simultaneously, the Company is advancing smart manufacturing and digitalisation and smart-manufacturing upgrades, accelerating the development of production equipment, automated control systems, and information platforms, while promoting the adoption of fully graphitized cathode retrofitting, applications of copper-inserted steel collector bars, and other energy-saving and consumption-reduction technologies to continuously improve production efficiency, energy utilisation, and product quality.

On the sustainability front, the Company continues to enhance its ESG governance framework, publishing its inaugural ESG report and establishing a board-level ESG committee. It remains dedicated to improving environmental, social, and governance standards, actively promoting green manufacturing, energy conservation and emission reduction, further strengthening its capabilities for sustainable development.

Globalisation Strategy Progressing Steadily, Aiming to Build a World-Class Green Aluminium Group

While consolidating its domestic industrial base, the Company is actively advancing its globalisation strategy, accelerating overseas capacity expansion to enhance global resource allocation capabilities and international market competitiveness. In 2025, the Company, together with partners, invested in the construction of an integrated 500,000-tonne-per-annum electrolytic aluminium project in Saudi Arabia. As of the end of June 2026, the project had completed all necessary compliance approval procedures, with on-site construction in full swing and all work progressing steadily according to plan. This project will fully leverage the energy cost and geographic advantages of Saudi Arabia, providing vital support for the Company’s global industrial layout.

The global energy transition and the rapid growth of industries such as new energy and high-end manufacturing will continue to drive demand for high-quality, low-carbon aluminium products. Going forward, the Company will fully leverage its integrated industrial chain and green energy advantages to further improve cost competitiveness and operational efficiency. Building on its international expansion, it will continue to explore global markets and enhance its long-term sustainable development capabilities.

Looking ahead, the Company will remain focused on deepening its presence in the aluminium industry, relying on its integrated industrial layout, green energy advantages, and continuously improving operational management capabilities to strengthen its core competitiveness. It will steadily enhance its market position and overall influence in the global aluminium industry, advancing toward its goal of becoming an internationally competitive green aluminium enterprise.

About Chuangxin Industries Holdings Limited

Chuangxin Industries Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 02788.HK), established in 2012 and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in November 2025, is an integrated production enterprise focusing on the upstream of the aluminium industrial chain-alumina refining and electrolytic aluminium smelting. The Company has strategically established production bases in Huolinguole, Inner Mongolia, and Binzhou, Shandong, creating an integrated ecosystem covering “energy, alumina refining and aluminium smelting”. The Company’s ability to manage the total costs of aluminium per ton ranks among the top of all aluminium smelting companies in China and is competitive on a global scale. The Company is committed to sustainable development and the continuous advancement of its integrated electrolytic aluminium ecosystem. By leveraging its cost advantages and bolstering R&D investment, the Company aims to enhance its competitiveness and market standing. Furthermore, it strives to mitigate carbon emissions across the value chain, with the ultimate long-term goal of achieving a comprehensive green business transformation.

Chuangxin Industries’ Official Website: https://en.innovationigi.com/

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